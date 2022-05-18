Alaska Airlines passenger dies aboard flight from Seattle to Nashville



An airline passenger met their premature demise mid-flight aboard an Alaska Airlines airplane touring from Seattle to Nashville Monday.

The unidentified particular person died in some unspecified time in the future throughout the roughly four-hour journey and their physique was eliminated upon touchdown at Nashville Worldwide Airport at round 3 p.m., in accordance to video footage obtained by the native information station WKRN.

The video, shot by an individual contained in the airport, reveals staffers from the health worker’s workplace carrying a gurney with the passenger’s physique out of the airplane onto the airport tarmac.

Info on the particular person’s id and reason behind demise haven’t but been made public.

“Our hearts are with the household, and out of respect for his or her privateness we is not going to be sharing any extra particulars,” an Alaskan Airlines spokesperson instructed information shops.

Mid-flight deaths are unusual, however not fully remarkable. A 2013 research by The New England Journal of Drugs discovered that 0.3% of about 11,000 airline passengers who skilled medical emergencies from 2008 to 2010 died onboard planes.

In such cases, the Worldwide Air Transport Affiliation recommends airline crews to transfer the physique to a seat with few passengers close by — or if the plane is full, again into the particular person’s assigned seat utilizing a seatbelt to restrain the physique. The crew can even transfer the physique into an space not obstructing an aisle or exit, the affiliation advises.

The physique ought to be positioned in a physique bag or lined with a blanket and never eliminated till correct authorities arrive on the vacation spot airport to take it.