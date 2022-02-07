Alaska ‘Freedom Convoy’ held in support of Canada truckers’ anti-mandate protests



A truckers’ convoy traveled across Alaska on Sunday to show support for the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” that’s been protesting in the country’s capital Ottawa for nearly two weeks straight.

In an event dubbed the “Alaska Freedom Convoy,” which was organized by Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard, more than 100 drivers in trucks and personal vehicles traveled from the parking lot of a sporting goods store in Anchorage to the Eagle River Alaska Lions Club, Anchorage Daily News reported.

“We want to support our truckers,” Allard told KTUU. “Without them, we’re not getting our supply. We need to get our supplies here. People need to be recognized for everything we’re doing here in our city.”

A second convoy drove to Eagle River from Mat-Su. Similar events were organized in the Kenai Peninsula and Fairbanks on Sunday. A rally happened in Juneau on Jan. 29.

“We are taking part in the Freedom Convoy standing in solidarity with truckers in Canada and really across North America. We stand for their freedom to choose,” Kelly Tshibaka said in a video posted Sunday from the cab of a truck. Tshibaka, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is challenging Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 midterms for the incumbent’s Senate seat.

“We also stand with them as they fight for their jobs, their families and their abilities to take care of their communities. This is really about freedom,” she continued. “Freedom from people who want to be tyrants and dictate what we put into our bodies. We are against mandates from our political leaders. Political leaders shouldn’t push their way into the patient-provider relationship.”

“That’s how much we support freedom in Alaska,” she said.

The event in Alaska came the same day Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon as approximately 500 trucks and vehicles with the “Freedom Convoy” continued to linger outside the Canadian Parliament.

By Monday morning, Ottawa police announced that seven people had been arrested and more than 100 others had been ticketed as part of “demonstration related enforcement.” Police threatened charges for anyone caught bringing fuel to the truckers.