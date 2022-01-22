Alaska governor: Work with Murkowski endures after Trump nod





JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy stated he doesn’t see his acceptance of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement as hurting his relationship with the state’s senior U.S. senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial final 12 months and whose reelection bid Trump has vowed to combat.

Trump final month praised Dunleavy as a “sturdy and constant conservative” and provided his endorsement, offered that Dunleavy doesn’t endorse Murkowski. Requested if Dunleavy deliberate to endorse anybody within the Senate race, Andrew Jensen, a marketing campaign spokesperson, stated Thursday he might “merely reiterate the governor’s place on this, which is that he appreciates the assist of President Trump and all of the issues he did and tried to do for Alaska, and that he’s targeted on his personal race.”

Each Dunleavy and Murkowski face reelection this 12 months. Trump has endorsed Republican Kelly Tshibaka, a former Division of Administration commissioner underneath Dunleavy, within the U.S. Senate race.

Dunleavy advised The Related Press on Thursday that he and Trump had a “superb relationship,” which he contrasted with the Biden administration. Dunleavy and members of Alaska’s Republican congressional delegation have been at odds with the present administration over points comparable to useful resource improvement, and so they welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court docket’s rejection of an administration push to require staff at giant companies to get a COVID-19 vaccine or check recurrently.

Dunleavy stated he doesn’t see a change within the dynamic between him and Murkowski.

“Not from my perspective,” he stated. Dunleavy stated he’ll proceed working with the delegation on points affecting Alaska’s pursuits. “I’ll work with anyone, anyplace, anytime with regards to Alaska.”

Dunleavy, in a wide-ranging interview, additionally defended the state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink. He and Zink have been among the many most seen public faces of the state’s COVID-19 response.

Dunleavy was criticized for not issuing a statewide masks mandate through the pandemic and for not taking as sturdy a place on vaccinations as some wished; Dunleavy, who examined constructive for COVID-19 final February and was vaccinated later, has stated that vaccination is a private determination.

On the opposite aspect, some have accused him of pushing vaccines. Alaska led states early on in making vaccines broadly accessible. Dunleavy has additionally been questioned about his issuance of a collection of pandemic-related catastrophe declarations that ended final February.

A Dunleavy spokesperson in July stated the governor’s vaccination “was a personal determination, which is what he has at all times advocated for in dealing with this virus.”

Zink, who recurrently seems in public boards to debate COVID-19 and take questions, is among the many state well being officers who’ve inspired vaccination and measures comparable to carrying masks and testing. Some, together with Republican Rep. Christopher Kurka, who’s working for governor, have referred to as for Zink to be fired, citing partly her assist of vaccines.

When requested if Zink had executed something that might require her to be fired, Dunleavy stated, “No.”

He stated the pandemic has grow to be politicized. Individuals are also uninterested in the coronavirus and wish to put it behind them, he stated. “I believe there are faces – mine, Dr. Zink’s, different governors’, different well being people’ – that in some respects individuals are uninterested in listening to, uninterested in ,” he stated. “You’re going to see candidates … come up with every kind of makes an attempt to leverage votes and get a bonus.”

Requested if he stood by Zink, he stated: “I believe I simply stated that.”

The administration plans to suggest for the legislative session that started Tuesday adjustments in legislation to deal with issues comparable to repeated violations of protecting orders and an growth of the crimes thought-about to be home violence in a state the place such violence is a scourge. The administration has additionally proposed an election-related invoice that touches on points comparable to establishing a web-based system for monitoring absentee ballots and figuring out state and federal data and information sources that may very well be utilized by election officers in reviewing and updating voter lists.

The invoice requires biennial audits of registered voter lists “in session with an exterior, nationally acknowledged subject-matter professional” chosen by the Division of Elections.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, a Republican, introduced final month he wouldn’t search reelection and would as a substitute concentrate on his work overseeing elections, together with the usage of a brand new system that features open primaries and ranked-choice voting normally elections. That system, narrowly authorized by voters in 2020, was upheld by the Alaska Supreme Court docket on Wednesday.

“I have to be neutral so I can meet these challenges head-on, with none look of bias or battle. I believe that’s extraordinarily essential so far as voter belief and confidence in our election course of,” Meyer stated in saying his plans.

Dunleavy has not introduced a brand new working mate.