Alaska man gets 32 months for threatening to kill senators



An Alaskan villager who threatened to kill both Alaskan U.S. senators was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for a series of obscene messages left in their congressional office.

Jay Allen Johnson has also been fined $ 5,000, ordered to be released on three years of probation after his imprisonment, and U.S. Sens Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have been barred from contacting their families and staff for three years by a protective order.

Alaska District U.S. Attorney John E. “There is no excuse for this behavior to threaten our elected officials, which is an attack on our governance,” Kuhn Jr. said in a statement. “The decline of civilization in our political discourse will never support acts of intimidation or violence. Johnson’s actions must be punished, and the judiciary will always work to ensure that our elected officials can act without fear of harm.”

Johnson, who said he was too old and too ill to carry out his threats, partly blamed his behavior on a mixture of pain medications and alcohol during the five-month interval between 2021 when he left 17 threatening voicemails. .

Johnson, 65, of Delta Junction, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of threatening to kill a U.S. official. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fairbanks.

The government sought a 37-month prison sentence, followed by a three-year probation with a defense order.

Johnson wanted a 30-month term or custody.

“The behavior of the defendants is simply unacceptable in a democracy,” U.S. Assistant Attorney Ryan Tansy wrote in a government sentencing memo filed before the sentencing hearing. “With the rise of political violence and domestic extremism, violent intimidation of government officials will have serious criminal consequences.”

In a message left in Murkowski’s office, Johnson asked, “.50 caliber shell… have you ever seen what it does to a human head? Yes, well ….”

In another message to Murkowski, he said: “I will find out all your possessions, and I will burn what you expect and I will burn what you expect.”

Johnson also blamed him for the unregistered workers who came to the country.

“Your life is worth $ 5,000, that’s all,” he said in a message to Murkowski’s office. “And you let these terrorists, and the killers in, guess, I’m going to use them. I’ll go use them and kill your FA.”

In a message left for Sullivan, Johnson said he was tired of politicians destroying the country. He claims that he will roll out his .50 caliber and start a GoFundMe page for shells. “And I’m bringing revenge, Mom ——,” he said.

“Sadly, political violence in all stripes has become a clear and current threat to public security and the functioning of our democracy,” the official memo said. “The defendant’s behavior reflects his rejection of that democracy and his willingness to repeatedly resort to violent threats if appropriately elected representatives disagree with him.”

Johnson, who has had six driving under his influence, is not allowed to carry a firearm because he is a criminal. However, law enforcement officers seized seven unprotected firearms at his home while executing a search warrant.

The defense said the weapons belonged to Johnson’s wife, Catherine Pason-Johnson. In October, during a lawsuit seeking her husband’s release from prison, she was asked if she was aware that her husband was threatening two senators.

“Who doesn’t?” He replied.

At the same hearing, she said, “My husband is an old man. He was very angry when he heard the news about politics.”

In the defense sentence memo, attorney Jason Weiner described Johnson as suffering from poor health, osteoarthritis and other ailments. He has performed a series of surgeries over the years, including two knee, back and shoulder procedures. He has been given pain medication.

She was diagnosed with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, the latter due to a restless childhood. Due to his health problems, he retired from manual labor at the age of 55, when he started drinking, the memo said.

He took full responsibility for his behavior and realized that he never intended to make verbal threats, senators did not know that, the memo said.

“Among the prescribed drugs, pain and self-medication, Mr. Johnson was not himself,” the memo said.

“If anything, Mr. Johnson cannot use custody, not continued imprisonment,” the defense memo said when the judge was asked to consider three years of custody release as an alternative to further imprisonment.