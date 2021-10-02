Alaya f animal print bikini photos: Alaya F Photos from Maldives Vacation: Alaya F is constantly sharing her photos from Maldives.
Alaya F shared two photos of her on Friday. In it she is seen wearing a white bikini and a printed shrug. These photos of Alaya F are very much liked by the fans and they are commenting a lot.
Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. She was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film. Now Alia F will be seen working with Karthik Aryan in her second film Freddy. Besides, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘You Turn’. In this film, she is playing the role of a journalist.
