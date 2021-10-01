Alaya F Bikini Photo and Video: Alaya F in Maldives: Alaya F is currently enjoying in Maldives.
Earlier, Alaya F shared two videos and six photos from her Instagram account. In it, she is celebrating the completion of the film with her Freddie team. Along with Alaya F, the film’s lead actor Karthik Aryan is also seen.
Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. She was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film. Now Alia F will be seen working with Karthik Aryan in her second film Freddy.
#Alaya #Bikini #Photo #Video #Alaya #Maldives #Alaya #enjoying #Maldives
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.