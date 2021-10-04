Alaya F bikini photos: Alaya F wearing a bikini drove everyone crazy, these 10 pictures proved it

Crazy to make bikini poses Alaya F is seen posing in a bikini in most of her pictures.

Enjoy the pool Alaya F has shared some of the photos in which she is seen in the pool.

Shooting of ‘Freddy’ is complete Alaya F has recently completed the shooting of the film ‘Freddy’ with Karthik Aryan.

Celebration after the shooting is over Alaya F celebrated the completion of her ‘Freddy’ film by cutting a cake with the team.

Bollywood debut from ‘Jawani Jaaneman’ Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. She was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film.

Alaya will appear in 'U Turn' Apart from Alaya F's 'Freddy', she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'U Turn'. In this film, she is playing the role of a journalist.

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi Speaking of Alaya F’s personal life, she is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. His grandfather is Kabir Bedi.

Alaya’s alleged relationship Alaya F is said to be related to Aishwarya Thackeray, the granddaughter of the late Bal Thackeray.

Bollywood actress Alaya F may have appeared in a movie but she has maintained her dominance on social media. She keeps sharing her glamorous photos every day. Alaya F is on holiday in Maldives after finishing her second film ‘Freddy’. Alaya F is constantly sharing her beautiful photos from there. Alaya F has once again shared photos of her wearing a bikini.