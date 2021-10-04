Alaya F bikini photos: Alaya F wearing a bikini drove everyone crazy, these 10 pictures proved it
Pictures on Instagram
Alaya F is sharing Maldives holiday photos on her Instagram account.
Crazy to make bikini poses
Alaya F is seen posing in a bikini in most of her pictures.
Enjoy the pool
Alaya F has shared some of the photos in which she is seen in the pool.
Shooting of ‘Freddy’ is complete
Alaya F has recently completed the shooting of the film ‘Freddy’ with Karthik Aryan.
Celebration after the shooting is over
Alaya F celebrated the completion of her ‘Freddy’ film by cutting a cake with the team.
Bollywood debut from ‘Jawani Jaaneman’
Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film ‘Jawani Jaaneman’. She was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film.
Alaya will appear in ‘U Turn’
Apart from Alaya F’s ‘Freddy’, she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘U Turn’. In this film, she is playing the role of a journalist.
Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi
Speaking of Alaya F’s personal life, she is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. His grandfather is Kabir Bedi.
Alaya’s alleged relationship
Alaya F is said to be related to Aishwarya Thackeray, the granddaughter of the late Bal Thackeray.
#Alaya #bikini #photos #Alaya #wearing #bikini #drove #crazy #pictures #proved
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.