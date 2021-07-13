Alaya F Posted a picture on instagram of her | Alaya F posted a very glamorous pic, seeing the style, the fans are filled with tears

New Delhi: Alaya Furniturewala, daughter of Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi, is very active on social media. Alaya has also stepped into the world of Bollywood and has posted a very bold picture on her Instagram, seeing which her fans are sweating.

Alaia posted a picture

Alaya Furniturewala is a famous star kid. His mother Pooja Bedi has done many films in Bollywood and maternal grandfather Kabir Bedi has worked in many films. Alaya is very active on social media. He recently posted a photo. Seeing whom it seems that she has just wrapped her fur and sat down.

bold look of actress

Alaya’s toned legs are clearly visible in this photo. Her figure looks amazing as well as the attitude of the actress is amazing. Seeing this look of the actress, the senses of a good actress are also going to fly away.

alaya movies

Alaya F is wearing a white dress and is posing beautifully in the same dress. Alaya further said, ‘I will probably never do this because there is no point in it.’ Alaya also tells that most people do not even know this. Significantly, Alaya made her Bollywood debut last year with Nitin Kakkar’s film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. Let us tell you that Alaya is going to be seen in South’s remake film U-Turn.