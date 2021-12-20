Alaya furniturewalla pooja bedi daughter share her bikini video and photos. Alaya Furniturewala Pooja Bedi’s daughter shares bikini photo and video
Alaya always keeps sharing many pictures of her latest photoshoot too. Where Alaya keeps showing her style and flair. Alaya Furniturewala’s Instagram is full of such bold and sexy pictures.
Let us tell you that Alaya started her career with the film Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan. According to the information received, Alaya has also signed a special project with Ekta Kapoor’s production company.
Like mother Pooja Bedi, Alaya Furniturewala is also gathering discussion about her fitness in Bollywood. Alaya has been in the news for the news of an affair with Bal Thackeray’s grandson in personal life. Many times both of them have been seen partying together and on vacation.
