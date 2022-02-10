World

ALB military courtesy room receives support

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
ALB military courtesy room receives support
Written by admin
ALB military courtesy room receives support

ALB military courtesy room receives support

military courtesy room

by: Richard Roman

Posted:

Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, The military courtesy room at Albany International Airport will be presented with a substantial contribution from the Eastern Contractors Association. The courtesy room is named in honor of Captain John J. McKenna IV of Clifton Park, who was killed while serving in action on August 16, 2006, with the U.S. Marine Corps in Fallujah, Iraq.

The military courtesy room is a place for traveling military personnel that provides rest and recreation as they await their flights and provided any assistance when dealing with issues with travel. A welcoming atmosphere is offered to all military personnel who visit the courtesy room, outfitted with cable TV, DVD, video games, telephone, and internet access.

According to officials, more than 40,000 members of the military and their families have had the opportunity to use the military courtesy room. The Capital John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy room is staffed by volunteers and can be contacted at 518 242-4415.

#ALB #military #courtesy #room #receives #support

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Mexico Sues Gun Companies in U.S., Accusing Them of Fueling Violence

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment