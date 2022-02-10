ALB military courtesy room receives support





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, The military courtesy room at Albany International Airport will be presented with a substantial contribution from the Eastern Contractors Association. The courtesy room is named in honor of Captain John J. McKenna IV of Clifton Park, who was killed while serving in action on August 16, 2006, with the U.S. Marine Corps in Fallujah, Iraq.

The military courtesy room is a place for traveling military personnel that provides rest and recreation as they await their flights and provided any assistance when dealing with issues with travel. A welcoming atmosphere is offered to all military personnel who visit the courtesy room, outfitted with cable TV, DVD, video games, telephone, and internet access.

NYSP: No credible threat at Empire State Plaza



According to officials, more than 40,000 members of the military and their families have had the opportunity to use the military courtesy room. The Capital John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy room is staffed by volunteers and can be contacted at 518 242-4415.