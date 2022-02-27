Sports

Albania refuses to play Russia in UEFA Nations League games

The Albanian government joined the wave of European opponents on Sunday to play any sport against Russia after the Ukraine invasion.

The move was significant because Albania is one of the few national teams in men’s football to play in the official competition against Russia soon.

Albania is set to host Russia in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League on June 2 in Tirana. The return game is on June 13, although UEFA ruled on Friday that Russian teams must find a neutral venue for its home games.

“Albania will not take part in any games with the Russian Federation until the end of the occupation of Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Olta Zakka said on Sunday.

Iceland and Israel also drew in the same group in the second tier of the League of Nations. Those federations did not state their position on the Russia game.

The Polish Football Federation has refused to play Russia in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for March 24 in Moscow. The game, organized by FIFA, which said on Sunday that the Russian team could play in a neutral venue, must be named “RFU” for its soccer federation and cannot use the national flag or music.

Russia-Poland winners Qatar were due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic five days later for a place in the World Cup. Russia also refused to play those two potential opponents.

