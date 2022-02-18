World

Albany County COVID update, February 18

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Albany County COVID update, February 18
Written by admin
Albany County COVID update, February 18

Albany County COVID update, February 18

GettyImages 1281306096 1 1 3 e1641929271147

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has reported 72 new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 71.8. There were four new hospitalizations and 47 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Five patients are in ICUs.

“Our numbers are getting better and that is encouraging,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “We have the lowest number of hospitalizations since December 6 and I fortunately have not had to report any COVID-19 related deaths in three days. Let’s hope we continue along this path.”

As of Thursday, 80.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 89.4%.

The county encourages residents to submit their positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made on the Albany County website.

#Albany #County #COVID #update #February

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  COVID Omicron New York City Update: Parishioners flock to St. Patrick's Cathedral for Christmas mass amid COVID fears

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment