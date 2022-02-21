Albany County COVID update, February 21





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The seven-day average of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has decreased to 66.4 as of Monday, according to public health officials. This came as 36 new positive cases were identified since Sunday, making the total number of confirmed cases in the county 61,750 to date.

Eight people who were hospitalized from the virus Sunday have been released, leaving 31 county residents in hospital beds from the virus. Of those patients still in hospitals, three were in the intensive care unit Monday morning- a decrease of three from Sunday.

There is one new COVID death to report after a woman in her 50’s unfortunately passed away. This upped the death toll for Albany County to 527 since the outbreak began. County Executive Daniel P. McCoy extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the woman, and went on the tout the county’s “great progress” with lower numbers of hospitalizations and daily positive cases. McCoy also reminded those who are unvaccinated to get a shot or a booster if eligible.

As of Sunday, 80.9% of Albany County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 73.6% were considered fully vaccinated. Nearly 90% of the county’s 18 and older population had received their first dose, the exact number sitting at 89.5%.

Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany County residents can receive free COVID-19 vaccines at the Albany County Department of Health building located at 175 Green Street. Appointments are required every day aside from Wednesday, which can be made online. Anyone who wants to receive a booster does at the clinic will need to show their vaccination card or Excelsior Pass to do so.

COVID-19 testing is still available throughout the Capital Region and the state. To find a location nearest you, check out the New York State website or the Albany County website. If you prefer to take your test from home, remember to submit positive results to county officials using their online submission form.