World

Albany County COVID update, February 21

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Albany County COVID update, February 21
Written by admin
Albany County COVID update, February 21

Albany County COVID update, February 21

GettyImages 1281306096 1 1 3 e1641929271147

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The seven-day average of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has decreased to 66.4 as of Monday, according to public health officials. This came as 36 new positive cases were identified since Sunday, making the total number of confirmed cases in the county 61,750 to date.

Eight people who were hospitalized from the virus Sunday have been released, leaving 31 county residents in hospital beds from the virus. Of those patients still in hospitals, three were in the intensive care unit Monday morning- a decrease of three from Sunday.

There is one new COVID death to report after a woman in her 50’s unfortunately passed away. This upped the death toll for Albany County to 527 since the outbreak began. County Executive Daniel P. McCoy extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the woman, and went on the tout the county’s “great progress” with lower numbers of hospitalizations and daily positive cases. McCoy also reminded those who are unvaccinated to get a shot or a booster if eligible.

As of Sunday, 80.9% of Albany County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 73.6% were considered fully vaccinated. Nearly 90% of the county’s 18 and older population had received their first dose, the exact number sitting at 89.5%.

Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Albany County residents can receive free COVID-19 vaccines at the Albany County Department of Health building located at 175 Green Street. Appointments are required every day aside from Wednesday, which can be made online. Anyone who wants to receive a booster does at the clinic will need to show their vaccination card or Excelsior Pass to do so.

READ Also  As Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Begins, Epstein’s Shadow Looms Large

COVID-19 testing is still available throughout the Capital Region and the state. To find a location nearest you, check out the New York State website or the Albany County website. If you prefer to take your test from home, remember to submit positive results to county officials using their online submission form.

#Albany #County #COVID #update #February

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  CAMPUS SURVEY: Is Biden doing enough for student loan debt?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment