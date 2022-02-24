World

Albany County COVID update, February 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has reported 57 positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is down by 54.8, with an average seven-day positivity rate of 3.2%. There were three new hospitalizations since Thursday, with 28 residents now hospitalized with COVID, a decrease by one. Four of those patients are in ICUs – an increase of three – with no new COVID deaths.

As of Thursday, 81.0% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 89.5%.

The county encourages residents to submit their positive results of at-home COVID testing on the Albany County website. Albany County residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) each week, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Appointments will be required and can be made through the Albany County website, apart from Wednesday.

