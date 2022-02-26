World

Albany County COVID update, February 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Only two Albany County residents remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Saturday morning due to COVID-19, according to public health officials. There were no new deaths to report either, leaving the death toll for Albany County at 528 since the outbreak began.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county had reached 61,973 as of Saturday’s update, with 40 new cases identified since Friday. This brought the most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 down to 12.7, with an average positivity rate of 2.8%. To track COVID cases, county by county, check NEWS10’s online tracker.

There were three new hospitalizations to report as of Saturday morning, raising the total of Albany County residents hospitalized with the Coronavirus to 28. Around 81% of all county residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine at that time, and 73.6% were considered fully vaccinated.

There are three vaccination clinics set for the end of February and early March in the county. They will be open to the public on the following dates. Registration is encouraged online at Albany County’s vaccination website.

  • Monday, February 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Edmund O’Neal School of Excellence, 50 Lark Street, Albany
  • Thursday, March 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave., Albany
  • Saturday, March 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls, 250 Central Ave., Albany
Albany County residents can still receive free vaccinations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. You’ll need an appointment every day except for Wednesday, which can be made online.

COVID-19 testing is still offered statewide, and help finding a testing site near you can be found on both the Albany County website and New York State’s coronavirus website. If you’d prefer to take your test from home, remember to submit positive at-home results on Albany County’s submission form.

