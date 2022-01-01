Albany County COVID update, January 16

Albany County COVID replace, January 16





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, there have been 55,650 confirmed circumstances of COVID amongst residents because the outbreak started. Officers reported three new COVID deaths since Saturday—a lady in her 40s, a lady in her 60s, and a person in his 80s. The county loss of life toll for Albany County is now 487.

Monitoring COVID circumstances by county



“Sadly, we’ve misplaced one other three Albany County residents and my condolences exit to their family members. We all know that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective safety in opposition to an infection,” stated Albany County Government Dan McCoy. “We proceed to encourage everybody to get a shot or a booster for those who haven’t already.”

Since Saturday, 610 new constructive circumstances had been recognized, and the county’s seven-day common of recent positives is 1,084. The county’s most up-to-date seven-day positivity charge is eighteen.3%. As of Saturday, 79.8% of Albany County obtained a minimum of one vaccine dose, and 72.3% are thought-about absolutely vaccinated. Amongst county residents over 18, the primary dose vaccination charge is 88.5%.

New York State COVID replace on Saturday, Jan. 15



There have been ten new hospitalizations since Saturday, totaling 120 county residents hospitalized. Of these, 14 are within the ICU.