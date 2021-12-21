World

Albany County officials make South End food desert announcement

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Albany County officials make South End food desert announcement
Written by admin
Albany County officials make South End food desert announcement

Albany County officials make South End food desert announcement

COUNTY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials representing Albany County are addressing the ongoing issue of the food desert in Albany’s South End. Albany County Executive McCoy, along with legislators and investors, are making a major announcement at 10:30 a.m. at 106 South Pearl Street.

This location in the South End neighborhood of downtown Albany was a McDonald’s, and there were tentative plans to transform it into a grocery store.

African American Cultural Center Executive Director and BlueLight Development Group President Travon Jackson will also be on hand, along with Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce, Legislative Black Caucus Chair Bill Clay, and Albany County Industrial Development Agency & Capital Resource Corporation Chair Gary Domalewicz.

#Albany #County #officials #South #food #desert #announcement

READ Also  U.S. Allies Drive Much of World’s Democratic Decline, Data Shows

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment