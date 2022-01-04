Albany DA Drops Criminal Charge Against Andrew Cuomo For Allegedly Groping Brittany Commisso – Gadget Clock



ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Albany County district attorney is dropping forcible touching charges against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Just days before the former governor was expected to appear before a judge, the DA David Soares has decided to drop the case, because he says he can’t prove the case in court. It was always going to be a matter of “he said, she said,” CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

“I exactly remember looking down, seeing his hand, which is a large hand, thinking to myself, ‘Oh, my God. This is happening.’” accuser Brittany Commisso said last summer.

Commisso made the charges against Cuomo to investigators for state Attorney General Letitia James and the Albany County sheriff, but Cuomo, in lengthy testimony to state investigators, insisted the incident “never happened.”

That set up a potential “he said, she said” confrontation in court, which would have made it difficult to prosecute.

Albany DA David Soares seemed to realize this and in a bombshell decision announced Tuesday he was dropping the case.

“While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial. As such, we have notified the court that we are declining to prosecute this matter and requesting the charges filed by the Albany County sheriff be dismissed. “I, like most New Yorkers, remain deeply troubled by allegations like the ones at issue here. Such conduct has no place in government or in any workplace,” Soares said in a statement.

Last Week, Westchester County DA Miriam Rocha announced Cuomo would also not face criminal charges connected to allegations reported by two women. Her office said it found “credible evidence to conclude the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” but added, “We cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”

The Nassau County DA reached the same conclusion in December when it looked into allegations made by a female state trooper.

Word of the dismissal of the charges levied by Commisso comes after Cuomo’s attorney said Monday the Manhattan DA’s office had notified them that Cuomo would not face charges of his handling of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Albany case, Soares had previously slammed the Albany sheriff for filing the case while prosecutors were still reviewing evidence, and for not including all the necessary paperwork.

The forcible touching charge carried a penalty of up to one year in jail.

The Albany DA said his decision is unrelated to any decision Commisso may decide to make to sue the governor for civil damages.