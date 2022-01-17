Albany gas price update on Monday, January 17

(*17*)

(*17*)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, January 17, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas costs. All Albany-based knowledge is from GasBuddy’s each day survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Albany gas costs are unchanged up to now week, averaging $3.44/g Monday, January 17, in keeping with GasBuddy. Gas costs in Albany are 1.7 cents per gallon decrease than a month in the past and stand $1.01/g larger than a yr in the past.