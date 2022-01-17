Albany gas price update on Monday, January 17

In keeping with GasBuddy price stories, the most cost effective station in Albany is priced at $3.27/g Monday, January 17 whereas the most costly is $3.59/g, a distinction of 32.0 cents per gallon. The bottom price within the state Monday, January 17 is $2.85/g whereas the best is $4.49/g, a distinction of $1.64/g.
The nationwide common price of gasoline has risen 1.2 cents per gallon within the final week, averaging $3.31/g as we speak. The nationwide common is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month in the past and stands 93.2 cents per gallon larger than a yr in the past.
Historic gasoline costs in Albany and the nationwide common going again 10 years:
January 17, 2021: $2.44/g (U.S. Common: $2.38/g)
January 17, 2020: $2.66/g (U.S. Common: $2.55/g)
January 17, 2019: $2.43/g (U.S. Common: $2.25/g)
January 17, 2018: $2.58/g (U.S. Common: $2.55/g)
January 17, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Common: $2.33/g)
January 17, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Common: $1.90/g)
January 17, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Common: $2.07/g)
January 17, 2014: $3.60/g (U.S. Common: $3.29/g)
January 17, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Common: $3.29/g)
January 17, 2012: $3.62/g (U.S. Common: $3.38/g)
Neighboring areas and their present gas costs:
Waterbury- $3.40/g, down 3.5 cents per gallon from final week’s $3.44/g.
Hartford- $3.42/g, down 1 cent per gallon from final week’s $3.43/g.
Springfield- $3.23/g, down 5.0 cents per gallon from final week’s $3.28/g
“Common gas costs noticed a slight increase during the last week because the rising price of crude oil continues to push costs up. Whereas the rise was pretty tame, some states nonetheless noticed slight declines. Gasoline demand, apart from motorists filling up forward of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The true ache on the pump will begin in about 4-6 weeks,” mentioned Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum evaluation for GasBuddy. “Oil costs proceed to edge larger as oil manufacturing stays a priority attributable to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, nevertheless, some enchancment within the latter state of affairs might result in oil costs being extra subdued.”
