World

Albany gas prices rise 43 cents in one week

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Albany gas prices rise 43 cents in one week
Written by admin
Albany gas prices rise 43 cents in one week

Albany gas prices rise 43 cents in one week

gasprices 38520048 ver1.0

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, March 7, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Average gasoline prices in Albany have risen 43 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.24/g Monday, March 7. Prices in Albany are 61.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.43/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.55/g Monday, March 7 while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.04/g. The lowest price in the state Monday, March 7 was $3.54/g while the highest was $5.39/g, a difference of $1.85/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

  • March 7, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)
  • March 7, 2020: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
  • March 7, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
  • March 7, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
  • March 7, 2017: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
  • March 7, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)
  • March 7, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
  • March 7, 2014: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)
  • March 7, 2013: $3.89/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
  • March 7, 2012: $3.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)
READ Also  Loudoun County parents and children serve affidavits to school board calling for them to end mask mandate

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Waterbury- $4.22/g, up 57.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.64/g.
  • Hartford- $4.28/g, up 59.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/g.
  • Springfield- $4.10/g, up 54.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55/g.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

#Albany #gas #prices #rise #cents #week

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  How long is omicron's incubation period?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment