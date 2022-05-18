Albany homicide victim was up and coming local chef





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The group is mourning the lack of 31-year-old Tyrome Wallace, who was stabbed to demise inside his Washington Avenue condominium Monday night time. Wallace was an up and coming local chef who had spent years working in Albany eating places.

“It was heartbreaking to learn that this morning, after I discovered,” mentioned Dominick Purnomo, the co-owner of Yono’s.

Purnomo says the 31-year-old had labored on and off on the restaurant for a couple of decade, beginning as a line cook dinner and proving himself within the trade, “He got here to work on daily basis and wished to contribute and to make a distinction. It’s nonetheless one thing that I feel numerous us right here are attempting to wrap our heads round.”

Tyrome additionally labored for the Hole Bar & Kitchen in Albany, with the proprietor posting a touching tribute on Fb partially, “Tyrome was probably the most gifted cooks we’ve had on the road to this point.”

Wallace was even acknowledged as a rising star within the trade throughout a latest Albany Chef’s Meals and Wine Pageant.

“We had been hoping that that will’ve been his time to form of catch his star and transfer ahead,” Purnomo mentioned.

However tragically, Wallace’s life was lower quick Monday night time. The 31-year-old was present in his Washington Avenue condominium with stab wounds. After being handled by medical items on scene, he was transported to Albany Med, the place he was pronounced useless.

Albany Police are continuing to investigate Monday's homicide. Through their investigation, they have determined that those involved in the incident knew each other.



Outdoors of the kitchen, Purnomo says Wallace was additionally a loving father to a number of kids, “The actual fact they must develop up now and not using a father, it’s devastating.”

Albany Police are persevering with to analyze Monday’s homicide. Via their investigation, they’ve decided that these concerned within the incident knew each other.

Anybody with data surrounding this incident is requested to contact the Albany Police Detective Division. That quantity is 518-462-8039. You may as well go away an nameless tip on-line with Capital Area Crime Stoppers. To entry that web site, you possibly can click on right here.