Albany International Airport taking steps for health, safety of holiday travelers





COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Thursday being one of the biggest travel days of the holiday season, Albany International Airport is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of travelers and employees.

The airport has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR and ACI (Airports Council International) accreditation for its strict cleaning protocol.

“GBAC and ACI accreditation is indicative of our commitment to our travelers to ensure the continued safety and cleanliness of the Albany International Airport. We are committed to pursuing any and all measures that will provide a safe environment for our travelers,” said Philip Calderone, CEO of the Albany County Airport Authority. “Albany International Airport was one of the first airports in the world to receive both accreditations.”

Health and safety measures include:

Mandatory protective masks in terminal and on aircraft

UV sanitizers on all escalator handrails

Addition of high level air filters

Hand sanitizers located through the terminal

Installation of phone and personal item sanitizers

No-touch elevator buttons

General Electric Wellness App to enable travelers to track Airport cleaning

COVID testing and vaccinations available to employees

In addition to keeping holiday travelers safe, the airport is tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way through the Capital Region on Saturday.

“It is essential that our airspace around Albany International Airport be cleared for the safe and

swift flight of Santa’s sled and the delivery of his important cargo of toys for boys and girls around the

globe,” said Calderone. “The Albany International Airport will stand ready to provide any assistance necessary to ensure Santa’s flight goes off without a hitch.”

Officials say more than 4,000 passengers a day are expected to depart through the airport during this peak holiday season.