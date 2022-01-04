Albany man accused of burglary, trespassing at local homes





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have arrested an Albany man after he allegedly committed a burglary and trespassed at homes in Albany’s Center Square neighborhood.

Malik Rozier, 25, has been charged with one count of Burglary in the Second Degree and two counts of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree.

Around 6:05 p.m. on December 3, 2021, a resident of the 200-block of State Street called police after he saw a man on his third floor fire escape attempting to open a window. The suspect, later identified as Rozier, fled after he was spotted by the resident. Around 11:50 p.m. the same day, the same resident called police again to report Rozier on his fire escape attempting to enter the home. Rozier fled after he was confronted by the resident.

Rozier is also accused of entering a home on the 100-block of Jay Street around 5:20 a.m. on December 28. The victim said the suspect entered the residence through an unlocked door and stole money from a table inside. He fled after being spotted by the resident.

Rozier was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and sent to the Albany County Jail.