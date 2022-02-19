World

Albany Man arrested for gun-related warrants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Jajuan Carden, 32, of Albany was arrested on North Third Street for two outstanding warrants related to gun violence. Police said, Carden, was wanted in connection to his involvement in the 2021 shots fired incident and failure to appear on a previous related gun violence incident from 2019.

According to police, on July 25, 2021, at about 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the area of Clinton Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Through an investigation, officers determined Carden had fired several shots from a .40 caliber handgun towards a group of people. Carden was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In addition, on December 15, 2019, at about 12:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at a 300 block area of Second Avenue. Cardon was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was released on $25,000 bail and scheduled to appear back in court.

Carden had two warrants issued for his arrest out of Albany County Court on July 30, 2021, for his involvement in both incidents of gun violence and failure to appear in court. At the time of his arrest, police said Cardon was in possession of a loaded .357 caliber revolver, 43 grams of Methamphetamine, and 455 grams of MDMA pills.

Charged:

  • One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled Substance (felony)
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled Substance (felony)
  • Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (felony)
Carden was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He has been remanded to the Albany County Jail.

