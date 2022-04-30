Albany man arrested for July 2021 shots fired incident





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing several charges after he was arrested in connection to a shots fired incident. He was also in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, police said.

Armando Sanchez was arrested Thursday evening after police saw him walking in the area of Grand Street and Elm Avenue. They attempted to stop him in regards to a shots fired investigation, but as they approached, police said he ran away and threw a loaded 9mm handgun to the ground.

The 27-year-old was charged with the following:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

One count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

He was also charged in connection to a shots fired incident that took place on July 25, 2021 on the 300-block of Clinton Avenue. Police said Sanchez fired several rounds from a 9mm handgun towards a group on the street. For that incident, he was charged with the following:

One count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

He also had an outstanding warrant for Unnecessary and Unusual Noise from August 2019, police said. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.