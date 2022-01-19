Albany man charged with murder in shooting death of 15-year-old





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Future Greene. Police mentioned Branden Rivera, 19, has been charged with murder in the primary diploma.

On Could 24, 2021, police responded to Wilbur Road in Albany for reviews of pictures fired. Shortly after, workers from Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that Greene entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso.

She was later pronounced useless on the hospital.

After an investigation, police discovered that Rivera had shot Greene throughout an tried theft. He was additionally arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Albany Metropolis Legal Court docket in August 2021 for prison possession of stolen property in the fifth diploma.

Rivera was arraigned in Albany Metropolis Legal Court docket and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

