Albany man pleads not guilty in beating death





Up to date: Could 20, 2022 / 08:18 PM EDT

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man accused of homicide pleaded not guilty Friday. Prosecutors mentioned Nicholas Lewis brought on the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen.

On September 19, 2021, officers responded to Lincoln Park for studies of an injured man mendacity in the bushes. Police mentioned Nguyen was discovered with in depth face and head accidents.

Lewis was initially charged with tried homicide, however prosecutors upgraded it to second diploma homicide after Nguyen died in the hospital three months later.