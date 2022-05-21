World

Albany man pleads not guilty in beating death

16 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Albany man pleads not guilty in beating death
Written by admin
Albany man pleads not guilty in beating death

Albany man pleads not guilty in beating death

nicholas lewis

Posted:

Up to date:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man accused of homicide pleaded not guilty Friday. Prosecutors mentioned Nicholas Lewis brought on the death of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen.

On September 19, 2021, officers responded to Lincoln Park for studies of an injured man mendacity in the bushes. Police mentioned Nguyen was discovered with in depth face and head accidents.

Lewis was initially charged with tried homicide, however prosecutors upgraded it to second diploma homicide after Nguyen died in the hospital three months later.

#Albany #man #pleads #guilty #beating #death

READ Also  Adam Ottavino blows lead as Mets suffer post-no-hitter letdown loss

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment