Albany mayor sworn in for third term

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re thinking about picking up your keys after a few drinks Friday night, you have options to not get behind the wheel. For a second time this year, free Uber rides have returned to downtown Albany.

“It’s a unique partnership and we want to make sure people take advantage of it,” says Dominick Purnomo, owner of Yonos and dp An American Brasserie in Albany, “we had great success with this over Thanksgiving and it gave people an opportunity again to celebrate, support small business and do it safely.”