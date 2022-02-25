Albany to deliver COVID-19 at-home test kits





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany has announced the delivery of COVID-19 at-home test kits to city residents. Officials said the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations (CANA) will assist the city in delivering the antigen rapid test kits directly to people’s doorsteps.

According to officials, to be eligible, you must be a city resident to receive the tests kits. CANA said residents can email their requests at [email protected] In addition, residents can also provide their requests by leaving a voicemail at (518) 253-5433 or posting a message on the CANA Facebook page.

To receive a delivery, residents should include their name, address with cross streets, and a phone number. CANA asks that residents also include the number of members of their household.