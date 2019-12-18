Albert Bandura, Leading Psychologist of Aggression, Dies at 95



“I started to feel a kinship with the battered Bobo doll,” he wrote.

In the end, her work won the day, her findings becoming even more relevant in a world where social media and a 24-hour news cycle have allowed models of violence to have far greater reach.

The Bobo doll experience has become a staple in psychology classes around the world. People sent Bobo dolls to Dr Bandura asking for autographs and knocked on his office door in Stanford’s Jordan Hall, hoping to have their picture taken with the famous psychologist.

In an interview for this obituary in 2018, Dr Bandura said he had already received an email from some high school students.

“Professor Bandura,” they wrote, “we have a huge brawl in our classroom and only you can answer it: Professor Bandura, are you still alive? “

He replied to the students, “This email is being sent to the other side. We have emails there, but not Facebook.

Albert Bandura was born on December 4, 1925 in the prairie town of Mundare, about 50 miles east of Edmonton, Alberta. His parents, like most of the colony’s 400 inhabitants, were immigrants from Eastern Europe, his father from Krakow, Poland, his mother from Ukraine. His father, Joseph Bandura, paved the way for the Trans-Canada Railway and turned a heavily wooded farm into a working farm. His mother, Justyna (Berezanski) Bandura, ran a delivery service, transporting goods from the station to the store.

During the summers, Dr Bandura would help his father on the farm or work in other manual labor. When he was 7, one of his many siblings died and his parents, concerned about the atmosphere of grief in the house, sent him to live for a year with the eldest of his five sisters. elders, teacher in the only school in Mundare. The city’s lack of educational resources forces him to take charge of his own schooling and teaches him a valuable skill.