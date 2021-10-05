Albert Pujols finds happiness with the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – It was a packed house, there was a big moment and the baseball was moving skyward on a line straight towards October.

Albert Pujols posed in a uniform he had never expected to wear from a place he had never imagined. It was teammate Corey Seeger’s two-run blast that ignited the roaring roar of a Los Angeles evening last week. And there was Pujol, the Dodgers in the dugout, leading the cheers.

Once, as he was known as The Machine in those days, Pujols commanded his own stretch-run spotlight. Those big moments now belong mostly to the others, while Pujols usually focuses on a nightly plate appearance, strategically placed against a left-handed reliever – albeit with the injury of Max Muncie, who died on Wednesday. The National League could turn into a wild-card game. St. Louis Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers signed Pujols in May, four days after his unofficial release by the Los Angeles Angels and the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract. In his very distinctive role, he has flourished beyond expectations, scorching the left for a .306 batting average and finishing the season with 12 homers and 38 RBIs for the Dodgers.