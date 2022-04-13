Albert Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cardinals past Royals



Albert Pujols called his shot.

Veteran slugger told Cardinal manager Oliver Marmal that he saw the first pitch for the home run on Tuesday night – and then did just that.

The Pujols returned home for the first time since returning to St. Louis and started a three-run shot by Andrew Nijna as the Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Tuesday night.

“You can make such calls when you have 680,” Pujol said. “I had a good feeling. Sometimes you’re lucky, and it is.”

Nolan Arenado also advanced deeply for St. Louis, winning 20 of 27 interleague games against the State Royals since August 7, 2017.

Salvador Perez twice homered and Michael A. Taylor was also attached for Kansas City, which allowed 33 runs after losing his last three matches.

Pujol, 42, who singled twice in a 4-for-4 performance, signed with St. Louis on March 28 for his final season. He has played for the Cardinals since 2001-11, helping them win two World Series.

In the first inning, Pujols saw the first pitch from Daniel Lynch on the left field wall, much to the delight of the spectators, who uttered his name before coming out of the dugout for a screen call.

In addition to his 680 homers, Pujol has 3,304 hits in his 21-year career.

“He’s a machine for a reason,” Nijner said. “I can’t say enough about how he played tonight. It was a show of great injury, squaring the ball across the field. It was impressive to watch.”

Marmal was impressed that Pujols was able to support the pride of his batting practice.

“She’s never told me before,” Marmal said. “I believed him.”

Pujols’ drive came on the pitch after Arenado took a two-run shot. Arenado has three homers and nine RBIs this season.

Nijner, starting early in the year, put the Cardinals ahead in the fourth with a long drive just inside the left-field foul pole, 6-3.

“I think it was a slider,” Nijner said. “He dropped just that and I put a good swing in it. I turned a little black. It happens sometimes when you hit the home run. It comes out of the right tunnel and you’re just trained to swing.”

Jordan Hicks (1-0) took the win in two innings of Hitless Relief. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson allowed three runs and five hits in four overs in her second start since Tommy John’s surgery in September 2020.

Giovanni Gallegos got his first save of the season.

Lynch (0-1) allowed six runs and nine hits in five innings. He hit seven and walked one.

Perez hit the second and eighth single shots for the 13th multi-homer game of his career.

“It looks great, but the most important thing is to win the game,” Perez said. “If I hit a homer and we lose, I feel terrible for the team.”

Marmal returned to the bench after missing the previous two matches due to flu.

The Cardinals have scored in the first innings of four matches this season for the first time since 1901.

Modern Iron Man

Kansas City of White Maryfield played its 474th game in a row, the longest run among the majors since Prince Fielder played 547 consecutive games against Milwaukee, Detroit and Texas from September 14, 2010 to May 16, 2014.

Home state benefits

The Royals will play their first 13 games in Missouri, the longest home-state run since the San Francisco Giants played their first 17 games in California in 2019.

Welcome back

Kansas City manager Mike Matheny returns to St. Louis, where he has led the Cardinals since 2012-18. He guided them through the postseason in each of his first four seasons, becoming the first manager to accomplish this feat.

Coming next

Kansas City RHP Jack Greenk (0-0, 1.59 ERA) will face RHP Adam Wainwright (1-0, 0.00) in the final of the two-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Greenke 13-6 with a 3.85 ERA in his career against St. Louis. Wainwright threw six innings in the 9-0 win over Pittsburgh on the opening day. The duo have won 404 matches, while Greenk’s record is 219.