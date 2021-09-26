Alberta was ‘open for the summer.’ Now, Covid cases rise

In early September, Alberta introduced some epidemic control measures. But Dr. Schwartz said they were inadequate and often ineffective.

“As if the alcohol curfew at 10 pm can drive away the virus,” he said. Instead of stopping the crowds from packing nightclubs, Dr. The measure, Schwartz said, only meant that “people were going out to party earlier.”

On the day of Mr Kenny’s apology, his government announced a number of new restrictions and regulations, including those with masks. But given the level of seriousness of the situation, Dr Schwartz said the new safeguards will not be nearly enough to prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Alberta, in his view, needed to introduce a “hard lockdown” where things other than essential retail and services would shut down.

He specifically mentioned, with disapproval, plans to allow NHL games to take place in Calgary and Edmonton in front of thousands of fans. While fans will need proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to enter, many news outlets have reported that Alberta’s vaccine documents, such as Ontario, can be easily edited or faked using only minimal computer skills. can be done.

“We really have no choice but to go into a tough lockdown, which we are calling firebreak,” he said. “Basically, we have a raging wildfire – the Albertans are familiar with the imagery. We’re calling for the removal of some flammable elements, in this case get people out of the way.”

Instead, Mr. Kenny’s government has promised more resources to most hospitals. However, Dr. Schwartz said it was impossible to provide such additional resources due to the lack of trained medical staff.