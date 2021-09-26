Alberta was ‘open for the summer.’ Now, Covid cases rise
Premier Jason Kenney was widely criticized by public health experts in June when he declared victory over the coronavirus and made Alberta the first province to lift pandemic restrictions on a large scale.
“We finally have the upper hand on this virus and can safely open up our province,” Kenny said on a podium with a sign saying the province was “open for the summer.” On their United Conservative Party website, supporters can buy hats embroidered with the slogan: “Best Summer Ever, Alberta 2021.”
Last week, Mr Kenny came back with a less triumphant message: declaring a public health emergency, while imposing more restrictions for the second time this month, and Appointment of new health minister.
As of Thursday, Alberta had 20,180 active COVID cases, nearly half of all cases in Canada, intensive care units in hospitals were strained to such an extent that the provincial government drove thousands of miles to treat patients in other provinces. Military assistance has been sought to fly the Kovid has killed 308 people in Alberta since Mr Kenny lifted the Canada Day ban.
“I know what we all hoped this summer would be to beat COVID forever; That was certainly my hope,” Mr. Kenny said on September 16. “It is clear now that we were wrong, and I apologize for that.”
Several members of Alberta’s medical community outright rejected Mr. Kenny’s comments, saying the week was too late to address the crisis, saying his new public health measures were far from what was necessary. were less.
“We are already at the point where our health care system has functionally collapsed,” said Dr. Ilan Schwartz told me on Friday. “Yet we have a society as if nothing is amiss.”
Doctor. Schwartz is among many in the province’s medical community who began to raise the alarm during the summer after the Delta variant, along with Alberta’s comparatively low vaccination rates, prompted a surge in infections and hospital admissions. (The province is second only to Saskatchewan to have the lowest rate of vaccine take-up, with only 61.9 percent Albertans being fully vaccinated, compared to the national rate of 69.7 percent.)
In early September, Alberta introduced some epidemic control measures. But Dr. Schwartz said they were inadequate and often ineffective.
“As if the alcohol curfew at 10 pm can drive away the virus,” he said. Instead of stopping the crowds from packing nightclubs, Dr. The measure, Schwartz said, only meant that “people were going out to party earlier.”
On the day of Mr Kenny’s apology, his government announced a number of new restrictions and regulations, including those with masks. But given the level of seriousness of the situation, Dr Schwartz said the new safeguards will not be nearly enough to prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed. Alberta, in his view, needed to introduce a “hard lockdown” where things other than essential retail and services would shut down.
He specifically mentioned, with disapproval, plans to allow NHL games to take place in Calgary and Edmonton in front of thousands of fans. While fans will need proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to enter, many news outlets have reported that Alberta’s vaccine documents, such as Ontario, can be easily edited or faked using only minimal computer skills. can be done.
“We really have no choice but to go into a tough lockdown, which we are calling firebreak,” he said. “Basically, we have a raging wildfire – the Albertans are familiar with the imagery. We’re calling for the removal of some flammable elements, in this case get people out of the way.”
Instead, Mr. Kenny’s government has promised more resources to most hospitals. However, Dr. Schwartz said it was impossible to provide such additional resources due to the lack of trained medical staff.
He did not expect the situation in Alberta to improve until the government closed the province.
“I would never have thought this could happen in Canada,” Dr Schwartz said. “We are at such a desperate point. It is extremely demoralizing for health care workers. It is terrible for patients and chronically ill persons. That the government has not enforced a meaningful strict lockdown at this point, while Perhaps unpopular politically, it boggles my mind.”
where we left
-
More than 1,000 days later, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians jailed by China in apparent retaliation for the arrest of Chinese telecommunications executive Meng Wanzhou, were on their way home Friday night after a day of developments. First Ms. Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer, appeared in a US court virtually to settle the fraud case against her by admitting some wrongdoing. She then went to a Vancouver court, where it was announced that the United States had dropped her extradition request related to the fraud charges that led to her arrest at that city’s airport in 2018. Ms. Meng almost left Vancouver for China. At the same time Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor were released by Chinese authorities and boarded a flight to Canada.
-
New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis wrote that after attending the Toronto International Film Festival, where screenings were held in largely empty theaters because of the pandemic, “I was reminded that a film festival would only be a back-end.” Not a series – new movies one after the other. It is also people, fused together, and usually jammed together as one under the cinematic groove. “
A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has been reporting about Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
