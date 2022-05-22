Alberta’s Writing-on-Stone preserving Blackfoot heritage despite continued vandalism – Lethbridge



Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park/Áísínai’pi is dwelling to a traditionally wealthy web site in southern Alberta containing Blackfoot carvings.

After years of advocacy, in 2019, Writing-on-Stone joined 5 different Alberta areas such because the Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Bounce as a UNESCO World Heritage Web site.

Suzanne Lodermeier, the park’s customer companies program supervisor, mentioned this designation provides one other layer of safety for the realm.

“(The Niitsitapi peoples) solely written historical past is discovered right here — or among the written histories, I suppose — is right here at Áísínai’pi,” she defined. “They really carved or wrote with paint on the rocks themselves.”

The park’s customer centre opened on Friday, simply in time for the Might-lengthy weekend.

It’s stuffed with instructional supplies for the general public to absorb, which Lodermeier mentioned is a crucial facet of appreciating and defending the panorama and carvings.

Indigenous peoples proceed to entry the sacred web site for ceremonial functions and to seek the advice of the rock artwork.

“There was in fact a time in historical past after they weren’t allowed to come back and follow their tradition, their traditions right here on the park,” Lodermeier continued.

“So we actually work to let individuals know the whole historical past.”

As a provincial park, it boasts tenting and entry to Milk River.

Rory Gibson, a Lethbridge resident, visited the park for the primary time on Saturday.

















“I’ve truly labored round right here a good bit and I’ve (pushed) by for work. I’ve by no means been right here earlier than and I like mountaineering and strolling round,” he mentioned, including he would advocate the park to different first-timers.

“Particularly when you reside in southern Alberta, even Calgary, it’s well worth the drive to come back for a day or camp out.”

Writing-on-Stone additionally gives guided excursions.

Kainai Elder and park interpreter Saa’kokoto has been with the park for about 5 years, taking the general public by the land.

He refers to it because the archives of the Blackfoot tradition.

“This is a chance to share the wealthy tradition, and in addition to essentially carry the spirit into the tales and to share the richness of the tradition, how the individuals lived on the land, how they survived,” he mentioned.

“How (tour members) obtain the knowledge is de facto vital, and so they’ve been very respectful, they ask a variety of questions,” Saa’kokoto continued.

Whereas many guests are cautious and respectful, others ignore warnings towards graffiti and vandalism.

A stroll by the paths will present indicators of more moderen carvings, like initials.

“There was the archeological protect that was put in within the Seventies and it undoubtedly helped restrict entry to that space the place the best focus of rock artwork is, and it undoubtedly has helped defend that space from extra vandalism,” Lodermeir mentioned.

Nevertheless, the hoodoo exploration space between the guests centre and the campground continues to be a main goal, mentioned Lodermeier.

She added not all the rock artwork could be seen with the bare eye, however is simply viewable utilizing particular color programming. They work to guard all of it.

“It’s unlawful to carve on the stones and lots of people don’t know that,” Lodermeier mentioned. “We attempt to talk that out to our guests in order that we’re defending the location for future generations.”

