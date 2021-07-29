Alden Closes a Newspaper After Buying Its Owner, Tribune

The Bowie Blade-News, a 41-year-old weekly newspaper in Bowie, Md., Published its last print edition on Thursday, two months after its parent company, Tribune Publishing, was sold to New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital for $ 633 million.

A brief unsigned note to readers at the bottom of Thursday’s front page announced the shutdown.

“Due to the changing habits of our readers and the changing demands of our advertisers, The Bowie Blade-News will immediately cease its print publication,” the note said.

The note added that readers can now find coverage of Bowie and the surrounding area on the website of The Capital Gazette, another Maryland newspaper acquired by Alden as part of the Tribune deal.

The Blade-News began in 1980, following the merger of The Bowie Blade and its rival, The Bowie News. The final homepage included articles about a Bowie police officer accused of stealing two cameras from a local Best Buy, planned improvements to the Bowie Golf Club and President Biden’s choice for US attorney in Maryland. As always, the newspaper’s motto appeared at the top of the page: “Dedicated entirely to the people of Bowie”.