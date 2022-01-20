Alec Baldwin sued by family of Rylee McCollum, slain Marine





CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor uncovered them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump’s Gadget Clock, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 final yr.

The sister, Roice McCollum, protested peacefully and legally; was not amongst those that stormed the U.S. Capitol that day and, after being interviewed by the FBI, “was by no means detained, arrested, accused of or charged with any crime,” in keeping with the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court docket in Cheyenne.

The lawsuit comes as Baldwin is immersed in an ongoing investigation into the dying of a cinematographer and the wounding of a director final fall after a prop gun the actor was holding on a film set went off.

Final yr, Baldwin despatched McCollum a $5,000 verify to assist the widow of her brother Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson, who was amongst 13 U.S. troopers killed in a suicide bombing Aug. 26 on the Kabul airport, in keeping with the lawsuit.

On Jan. 3 of this yr, the lawsuit says, the actor privately messaged Roice McCollum on Instagram quickly after she posted an virtually year-old picture of the Trump rally, asking if she was the identical girl who’d taken his donation. The swimsuit says McCollum confirmed she was on the protest and instructed Baldwin, “Protesting is completely authorized.”

The swimsuit says Baldwin responded by remarking that “her actions resulted within the illegal destruction of authorities property, the dying of a legislation enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election,” and instructed McCollum that he‘d reposted the picture to his 2.4 million Instagram followers.

“Good luck,” Baldwin wrote, in keeping with the lawsuit.

“Baldwin plainly ignored Roice‘s denial of rioting and the assertion that she was cleared by the FBI for collaborating in any of the conduct Baldwin selected to falsely attribute to her by way of his huge following,” the lawsuit reads.

Representatives for Baldwin didn’t instantly return e mail and cellphone messages Wednesday. FBI officers in Denver didn’t return e mail messages Wednesday asking if the lawsuit’s assertions about Roice McCollum are true. Federal court docket information reviewed by The Related Press didn’t present any legal fees towards her.

After Baldwin shared the picture of the Jan. 6 protest on social media, Roice McCollum bought “a whole bunch upon a whole bunch of hateful messages,” together with one telling her to “get raped and die” and that her brother “bought what he deserved,” in keeping with the lawsuit.

In a submit below his Instagram account, #alecbaldwininsta, Baldwin known as that message “abhorrent,” and instructed Roice McCollum, “There are hateful issues posted towards you which might be improper,” in keeping with pc screenshots filed within the case.

The lawsuit says Baldwin didn’t do something to treatment the state of affairs, nevertheless. And by sharing the picture, he “lit the match and blew on the fireplace,” ensuing within the hateful messages and dying threats not solely towards Roice McCollum but additionally towards Rylee McCollum’s different sister, Cheyenne McCollum, and widow, Jiennah McCollum, it says.

The lawsuit, first reported by the Casper Star-Tribune, alleges invasion of privateness, defamation, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional misery and seeks $25 million in damages.

Jiennah McCollum gave beginning to her late husband’s daughter in September. On-line fundraisers have raised round $1 million for the widow and little one.

On Friday, Baldwin surrendered his cellphone to authorities investigating a deadly capturing on a movie set in New Mexico final fall. Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a reside spherical throughout a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, in keeping with authorities.

• Related Press author Jake Coyle in New York contributed to this report.