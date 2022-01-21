Entertainment

Alec Baldwin was allegedly advised by Chris Cuomo not to talk cancel culture amid brother’s scandal

Chris Cuomo stated he advised actor Alec Baldwin not to publicly communicate out about cancel culture whereas the journalist’s brother, Andrew Cuomo, was dealing with a sexual misconduct trial.

Starting in late 2020, a scandal broke out for Andrew Cuomo, then the governor of New York, when he was accused of sexual misconduct. He finally stepped down from his place however insisted that he did no flawed.

Chris Cuomo, the previous CNN presenter, admitted to advising his brother amid the scandal and utilized his media connections to attempt to support the politician.

Chris Cuomo (left) said that he advised actor Alec Baldwin (center) not to speak out about cancel culture while Andrew Cuomo (right) was facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
In his testimony – video of which was launched on Thursday – the 51-year-old additionally revealed that he advised Baldwin, who is aware of each brothers, not to communicate out on cancel culture amid the scandal.

“I do know Alec Baldwin, so does Andrew. I’ve an excellent good friend who’s named Peter who referred to as me and stated, ‘Alec desires to talk about cancel culture, political correctness,’” the previous information persona stated. “I requested him not to. I stated to inform him [to] keep out of it, it is not obligatory.”

He stated he was knowledgeable that Baldwin, 63, was going to communicate out on the subject anyway.

“I stated, ‘Alright, nicely, that’s my tackle it,'” he added.

He later defined that he “wasn’t in favor” of the “30 Rock” alum talking out as a result of he “did not suppose that Alec Baldwin weighing in on this by hook or by crook was essentially useful or respectful to the scenario.”

Andrew Cuomo stepped down from his role as governor of New York after an investigation found that he had committed sexual misconduct.

Moreover, he stated he was “attempting to assist my brother and [Baldwin weighing in] simply did not appear that useful to me.”

Reps for Baldwin and the previous governor did not instantly reply to Fox Information Digital’s request for remark.

