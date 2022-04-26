Alec Baldwin’s first words to detectives revealed as cops release ‘Rust’ bodycams, crime scene photos



Alec Baldwin tells investigators in a bodycam video that he felt “no recollection” when he inadvertently fired shots at the shooting of a deadly .45-caliber Old West revolver movie “Rust” that was shot in late October by photographer Halina Hatchin.

“When I fired the gun, away from the cameraman, I never pointed the gun at the camera, I turned and I walked away,” he told investigators, making a gun with his finger and panning his hand across a cluttered table. Interview room in the Faye County Sheriff’s Office. “And he was there. And the gun went off. And he just went to the ground.”

Investigators investigating the shooting on set released a true file on Monday relating to the incident that left Hutchins dead and director Joel Shuja injured. Minutes after the shooting, Baldwin was shown asking about Hutchin’s condition.

The files include interviews of key witnesses at the scene and later in the sheriff’s office, including Baldwin, First Assistant Director David Halls, Armor Hannah Guterres Reed, Prop Master Sarah Zakri, as well as incident reports, crime scene photos and other evidence.

Baldwin tells his interviewers that “Hannah gave me the gun,” citing Armor and contradicting contemporary police reports that Holmes gave Baldwin the gun and told him before the incident that it was “cold” or safe.

Hall separately told investigators about the industry’s standard safety tests and gun operation guidelines.

“This movie is done,” he told deputies. “It’s very traumatic. The director of photography was killed. The director was injured. Alec Baldwin was involved.”

Shuja handed the gun to “Armor” Baldwin to police and described the incident from his perspective in an interview from his hospital bed, which he later said he could not remember because he had been “joked out” on drugs.

“A loud bang, and it felt like someone kicked me in the shoulder,” he said from his hospital bed. “And then I was in my A —, and then I saw photographer Halina Hutchins, blood dripping from her back … I think it went through her and into me.”

He asked the deputy about Hutchins’ condition, but the officer did not know then.

Another video shows the first responders desperately treating Hutchins and Suja on the church floor. He seems to be very much aware of the encounter.

A distraught Baldwin asks about a cigarette and Hutchinson and Sujar’s condition.

The next bodycam video shows a deputy talking to Baldwin on a speakerphone. He questions how a live round can be present on the set and asks if a “defective” dummy round can actually set fire.

“So there’s a chance that it was actually a dummy that was defective?” Baldwin asks on the speakerphone. “I didn’t hear it.”

She tells him the investigation is ongoing, and the discussion moves on to media coverage of the tragedy.

“Again, Alec, Mr. Baldwin, I want to let you know that we are not trying to provide as much information to the media,” he said. “They are constantly calling our PIO (Public Information Officer) office.”

Later, after spending more than an hour talking to investigators in an interview room in the sheriff’s office, he was seen bowing his head and leaning forward before leaving the house, holding his face and placing a hand on his heart.

A bodycam video shows Guterres Reid, wearing a flannel shirt over a black T-shirt in the back of a police truck, talking about his role on the deputy set.

“I’m their armor,” he says. “Or at least I was.”

In a separate video from the sheriff’s office, he described the work in more detail.

“I have to test my guns and I load the guns and I hand the guns over to the actor,” he says. He told investigators that he had been working as an armourer for only a few months but had been at gunpoint all his life.

Her father is also an established armor in Hollywood.

There was so much interest in the files that the sheriff’s office sent an apology within minutes of his Dropbox account being suspended due to the extra traffic.

Several videos from a security camera in the sheriff’s interview room do not appear to have sound.

After being taken into the interview room, Baldwin was seen sitting alone for about four minutes before investigators could enter and begin talking to him. At that point, he was seen playing with his phone and calling someone.

He then spoke with investigators for more than an hour, using various hand gestures, making guns with his fingers.

Towards the end of the interview, he is seen holding her face in his arms, as if he had just received the bad news.

The bodycam video from a responding deputy shows the horrific arrival of the first responders, who rushed to help Hutchins and Suja, both of them lying on the floor of a wild West Age church that was used as a backdrop for the unfortunate scene.

“We need a seal,” said one doctor. “Do you have a seal?”

The deputy frantically runs the rifle with his bag.

“A seal?” He replied. “I’ve got a sterile glove, a packing yard,” he replies.

They discuss the extent of Hutchins’ injuries and note that a medical helicopter is operating.

An investigation by the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau, published last week, found serious safety violations and industry violations on the set. Halls allegedly provided weapons to Guttierez Reed as well as Baldwin without a security check.

Authorities say they are not yet ready to release any other evidence, including analysis of Baldwin’s cellphone data, or ballistic, DNA and fingerprint information.

Baldwin denies any wrongdoing in the incident and says he did not pull the trigger when the gun was fired through Hutchins and into Suzanne’s shoulder while firing a .45-caliber round.

The Directors Guild of America, which represents more than 19,000 filmmakers, including Souza, launched a review committee earlier this month in response to the shooting.

The shooting of the low-budget “Rusty” film followed a series of missteps and failures to meet the industry’s minimum safety protocols, according to an unjust death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ family.

After lunch on October 21, Assistant Director David Halls allegedly gave Baldwin a loaded .45 revolver during rehearsals, telling him it was a “cold gun” or safe. While passing through a scene, turning off the camera, he pulled out a firearm a few feet away from the victims, according to the lawsuit.

According to court filings, Baldwin pointed the weapon at Hutchins and played with a hammer while practicing for a scene. The gun went off.

Hutchins’ husband and son-in-law, Chief Attorney Brian Panish, told reporters in February, “I think it’s clear what happened.” “Alec had a gun. He shot. Halina was killed.”

Baldwin and several of the co-defendants involved in the movie’s production have been named in the unjust death case, alleging that “if they had a firearm, they would have had the power to prevent the death of every person on a set that would have saved their lives.” At stake, obviously, is our commitment on security, which is to say the least.

Baldwin’s attorneys called the reckless allegations “completely false” and claimed last week that a workplace safety investigation had made him “bad” – even the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau fined the film’s production company a maximum of $ 139,793. Baldwin was both a star and a film producer.

The art guidelines explicitly instruct actors to use all firearms on the set so that they are original and loaded. They should never point fingers at anyone, “unless it’s absolutely necessary to do it on camera.” And the set contained numerous levels of unnecessary security checks that Guterres-Reid and Halls failed to do – including testing gun bullets before bringing them to the set.

Santa Fe authorities said they recovered a mixture of dummy round, blank and fully functional bullets from the set after the shooting.

Blank rounds have a distinctive appearance – with a perforated or plugged tip where the bullet will go and no projectile. Dummy and original rounds may appear identical or almost identical depending on the production process, but the difference is obvious to anyone who picks one up and moves it. Dummies are filled with metal balls instead of gunpowder.

The non-prop master and other armorists associated with the movie told Gadget Clock Digital that the assistant director should not have handled the firearm without proper safety checks with the armorr.

A criminal investigation is under way, according to the sheriff’s office.

