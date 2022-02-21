Sports

Aleksander Barkov leads Panthers to victory over Blackhawks

Alexander Barkov had one goal and two assists and the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win.

Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, Mackenzie Weiger and Anton Lundell also scored as the former conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and ended a five-game road trip 4-1-0.

The Panthers followed the All-Star break and jelly 3-0 while away from South Florida. They have improved to an impressive 23-3-0 at home and 12-7-5 on the road.

According to Florida coach Andrew Brunett, high-scoring Panthers don’t always have to be glamorous.

“I think we managed the game quite well late on,” Brunett said. “I sometimes thought (before) we did a little fire-wagging. We have a lot of skills and we can play at a very high level at times, we can go a little bit farther.

Alexander Barkov # 16 of the Florida Panthers scored an empty net in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on February 20, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Alexander Barkov # 16 of the Florida Panthers scored an empty net in the third period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on February 20, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
(Agnello-Dean / NHLI Chase via Getty Images)

“I thought we did a great job on this trip to playing road hockey. We’re taking what they’re giving us. We’re going through it, and we’re finding ways to score and do the right thing.”

Florida led the NHL with 4.14 goals and 36.5 shots per game. The Panthers got three goals from the defenders.

Ekblad, one of the NHL’s top offensive blueliners, scored his 13th goal. Wager and Montu each added their fifth.

“We have good, mobile defenders,” Montour said. “I think anyone from the rear end can get into the net.

The brunette added: “They were active, a big part of our offense throughout the season. When they continue like this, they are dangerous.”

Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to increase his league-leading assist total to 53 and increase his point streak to seven games. He has one goal and 11 assists in Spain.

Patrick Kane scored a goal and an assist for Chicago, which dropped to third and seventh place in a row at home (0-6-1). The Blackhawks have not won at United since losing to Anaheim on 15 January and are 8-13-4 in the Rink this season.

Caleb Jones added a late goal in the third, just as a power play in Chicago ended to bring it closer.

Ken’s support has given him 720 for his career, entirely in Chicago, and has taken him to Hall of Famer Dennis Savard’s second on the team’s career list.

Sergei Bobrowski made 22 saves for Florida. Mark-Andre Flurry stopped 20 shots for Chicago.

The tempo matched the Panthers most of the time playing the Blackhawks.

Chicago interim coach Derek King said: “I think we did very well with the challenge. We were there with them.” “In the third period, they came and they were, ‘OK, that’s enough.’ They have started playing. “

“Still, we were in it, we’re back, we’re back. At least we put it in a place where we can get our goal out (for extra attackers).”

Chicago outscored Florida 11-3 in the first, but the Panthers began to dominate over time.

Ekblad pinched from the left point and started scoring with 3:27 left in the period. After darting in the circle, he slammed the pinpoint cross-ice feed of Sam Reinhart on the side of the flurry.

With 32 seconds left in the first, Kane tied it at 1 with a goal between Bobrowski and Post. The Chicago star fired from below the goal line in the left corner and the puck fell into the net from the shaft of Babrovsky’s stick.

A screen shot from the top of the slot gave Florida a 2-1 lead at 7:26. Fleurio did not move as Montour’s drive was stuck high from the left post.

Weiger made it 3-1 in just 50 seconds in the third when he was left open in the slot. He played golf near Carter Verhagen’s centering pass near Flurry.

A shot from the left circle at 7:57 saw Anthony Duclair make it 4-1, but the play was canceled offside after coaching challenges and video reviews.

Jones 7:22 stopped it at 3-2 with a goal on the left when his shot from the left circle went under the left pad of Bobrovoxy.

Barkov scored his team’s 23rd goal in an empty net with 1:48 left. Lundell added a second empty-net 39 seconds later.

Hot CATS

Mason Marchment extended his points streak to eight games with one assist. He has nine goals in a row and seven assists. Reinhart increased his point streak in six games with his help and scored five goals and five assists during the run.

Barkov has six points from seven games, five goals and six assists.

Note: Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toussaint missed his ninth game under Convention Protocol. … Florida F. Joe Thornton, day in and day out. The 42-year-old is the NHL’s active point leader with 1,535. … Chicago de Jacques McCabe left in the third period with a lower body injury and day in and day out.

Next up:

Panthers: Hosts Nashville on Tuesday to start a five-game homestand.

Blackhawks: Hosts New Jersey on Friday.

