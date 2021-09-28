Alemayehu Eshtey, singer known as ‘Abyssinian Elvis’ dies at 80

As a boy, Alemaihu loved watching Elvis Presley movies and singing Presley songs for his friends at school. Dreaming of stardom in Hollywood, he once ran away from home, riding to a port city in Eritrea, where he hoped to board a ship bound for America. His mission failed when his family got in touch and he was sent home.

Mr. Eshete is survived by his wife, Ayehu Kebede Desta; seven children; and six grandchildren.

As Addis Ababa entered the new millennium, its musical past was revisited as part of a cultural revival. Young musicians played old songs with reverence, and lost classics became radio hits again. Mr. Eshete begins to perform Every Wednesday at a place called Jazamba Lounge.

In 2008, Mr Eshete and three other notable Ethiopian musicians, Mahmoud Ahmed, Mulatu Astatke and saxophonist Getachev Mekurya, performed together at the Barbican and Glastonbury festival in London. In New York, backed by a New England-based Orchestra, Mr Ashtey played at Lincoln Center’s Dumrosh Park.

“Mr. Ashtey was at his charismatic best,” wrote Nate Chinnan in a review of that show in The New York Times. “Each verse began with a single clear note and then fell into a rapid-fire putter. He tried a few other approaches in his set, such as a persuasive croon and a bark for his nickname, Ethiopian James Brown.

A funeral ceremony was held, attended by hundreds For Mr. Eshete at Meskell Square in Addis Ababa. An orchestra played before his coffin was exhumed. Just a few months earlier, Mr. Eshte’s music had reverberated across the crossroads when he performed with a band there and sang his song, “Addis Ababa Bete” (“Addis Ababa, My Home”).

Mr Eshete recorded that tune with his fellow musician Amha in 1971, a strange love letter to their city. He sold it to Amha’s small record shop, where it quickly became a hit and set Addis on fire.