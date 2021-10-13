Alert! If you are also getting the message of closure of SBI YONO Account, then be careful

PIB Factcheck has alerted the customers and informed that a message is being sent to the customers. In which it is said that your SBI YONO account has been closed.

If you also have a message from the bank that your SBI YONO account has been closed repeatedly on the registered mobile number with the bank, then you need to be alert. Because SBI Bank has not sent any such message to the customers. This message is completely fake, its fact check has been done by PIB India and it has been written that if you are getting the message of SBI YONO account closure, then be alert because it is completely fake.

What information did PIB Factcheck tweet

PIB Factcheck has alerted the customers and informed that a message is being sent to the customers. In which it is said that your SBI YONO account has been closed. If you want to use net banking, then update your PAN card by visiting the given link. PIB Fact Check examines this message and informs that such a message has not been made by SBI. It has nothing to do with SBI. Be careful about such messages.

Read also: If Your Vehicle Has Failed The Pollution Test, These Five Things You Must Do

Giving information, PIB Factcheck has further said that if any banking related information is asked through your phone and email, then do not share it. Because it can be a cyber fraud and you may lose all the money from your account. Along with this, it has also been informed that if any such message comes to you, then you can report by visiting the link [email protected]

Do not share information with anyone

Let us tell you that cybercrime has increased rapidly in today’s time, cyber criminals are trying new tricks to cheat people. Sometimes bank details are taken from you on the pretext of bank, even through calling and online. In such a situation, caution is very important and should not share your banking details with anyone.