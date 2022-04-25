Alert WhatsApp Support Account can be fake just one mistake and account can be empty- Alert! Account with WhatsApp Support can be fake, just one mistake and account can be empty

A big information has come out under WhatsApp. WhatsApp Support has come under the guise of real WhatsApp support. It can take personal information and other details of people like stealing data etc. If you believe it to be genuine and share the information requested by it, then your account may also become empty.

Cyber ​​fraudsters pretending to be WhatsApp support send an instant message and people usually cannot find out whether it is real or fake and thus share valuable information with them. If you are getting such messages then first of all you should check these messages and report and block the account immediately if the message is suspicious.

Profile picture used with tick verified

Cybercriminals set the WhatsApp logo in their profile picture with a verified tick. Due to which it becomes difficult for common users to differentiate between fake and real. Here we tell you how to verify whether WhatsApp Support is real or fake.

How to identify real fake?

According to WABetaInfo, when you’re chatting with a verified contact, the conversation screen has an authenticated badge next to the name and their chat information. Apart from this, if you see the badge in any other place like on the profile photo, then it can be fake. Also, if they ask you for any personal information such as credit card details, WhatsApp UPI and PIN or CVV, your account may become empty.

The messaging app does not ask for any confidential information

WhatsApp never asks for details about your credit card and information like your 6-digit code or two-step verification PIN. Apart from this, WhatsApp also does not ask for money or confidential information to avoid account closure. If someone wants to get this information, it means it is a fake account trying to scam you.