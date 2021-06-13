Alesha Dixon ‘landed a six-figure deal to join Australia’s Got Talent over Amanda Holden’

Alesha Dixon has reportedly scored a six-figure deal to turn out to be a choose on Australia’s Got Talent after plans to signal Amanda Holden fell by way of.

Sources claimed the Coronary heart Radio presenter, 50, turned the chance down so as to proceed with initiatives within the UK – so producers then turned to Alesha, 42, as a substitute.

An inside supply informed The Solar: ‘Amanda was the primary selection for Australia’s Got Talent and he or she had a sequence of conferences however logistically she simply couldn’t make it work.

Thanks! Alesha Dixon (proper) has reportedly scored a six-figure deal to turn out to be a choose on Australia’s Got Talent after plans to signal Amanda Holden (left) fell by way of

They continued: ‘Her ­daughters are at school right here so even when she didn’t have work ­commitments, it will have been tough to be away from them.

‘Though Alesha wasn’t who they needed initially, she has secured a profitable contract and it’s a good deal which is able to actually heighten her profession Down Beneath.’

Amanda and Alesha have been judges on Britain’s Got Talent collectively for the previous 9 years after Alesha joined the panel in 2012.

Whereas this 12 months’s sequence of the expertise present was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, Amanda has stored busy together with her household commitments, her job internet hosting the Coronary heart Radio Breakfast present, and an upcoming sequence on Channel 4.

MailOnline have contacted representatives for Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Australia’s Got Talent for remark.

Co-workers: The pair have been judges on Britain’s Got Talent collectively for the previous 9 years after Alesha joined the panel in 2012

It comes after the line-up for Australia’s Got Talent judging panel for 2021 was introduced on Sunday.

How I Met Your Mom star Neil Patrick Harris and UK pop star Alesha Dixon will join an all-star panel of Australian artists together with Kate Ritchie and Shane Jacobson.

‘To say I am a fan of the AGT franchise is an understatement. I have been watching for the reason that very first season,’ Neil stated.

New judes: Neil Patrick Harris and Alesha Dixon (pictured) are introduced as new judges on Australia’s Got Talent – becoming a member of Kate Ritchie and Shane Jacobson in revamped line-up for 2021

‘Australia has phenomenal expertise throughout so many disciplines, and I could not be extra thrilled to join AGT in 2021 to see firsthand what the nation’s superior contestants have to provide,’ he added.

In the meantime, Alesha is a seasoned expertise present choose, having appeared on the British’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent.

She stated: ‘I am tremendous excited to be becoming a member of the panel at AGT. I am unable to wait to see what expertise Australia has to give and I am actually wanting ahead to working with my fellow judges.’

Filming for the brand new sequence will start on the finish of the month, with manufacturing set to happen on the Star Occasion Centre in Sydney from June 30 to July 6.

Neil is anticipated to arrive in Australia quickly alongside along with his husband David Burtka and their two youngsters.

In the meantime, former Australian Idol star Ricki-Lee Coulter might be returning to the present as host.

Stepping again into place: Shane Jacobson (pictured) starred on the 2019 season of AGT alongside Lucy Durack, Nicole Scherzinger and Manu Feildel

Again to TV: Kate Ritchie’s (pictured) new position on AGT marks her return to TV after an eight-year break to deal with her radio profession

Shane starred on the 2019 season of AGT alongside Lucy Durack, Nicole Scherzinger and Manu Feildel.

Kate is greatest recognized for taking part in Sally Fletcher on Channel Seven’s House and Away from 1987 to 2007.

Her new position on AGT marks Kate’s return to TV after an eight-year break to deal with her radio profession.