Alesha Dixon looks incredibly chic in a purple dress on The Jonathan Ross Show



She is a singer, rapper, songwriter, dancer, tv persona and mother-of-two.

And Alesha Dixon proved she’s displaying no indicators of slowing down as she chatted about her wellbeing model and homeschooling on The Jonathan Ross Show, which is able to air on Saturday.

The Britain’s Obtained Expertise choose, 42, regarded incredibly chic for her look as she donned a polka dot mini dress that confirmed off her enviably toned legs.

Multitasking mama: Alesha Dixon proved she’s displaying no indicators of slowing down as she chatted about her wellbeing model and homeschooling on The Jonathan Ross Show

Alesha flashed her toned legs and donned lovely silver strapped open toe heels, entire she accessorised with a pair of silver assertion earrings.

Her raven locks have been swept again in a refined bun and her glam make-up enhanced her naturally flawless options.

Whereas she was on the present, Alesha spoke about how she’d been getting on over the previous yr, touching on her struggles with homeschooling.

Alesha has two daughters, Azura, seven, and Ananya, 17 months, with long-term companion Azuka Ononye, 40, who she has been relationship since 2012.

Gorgeous: The Britain’s Obtained Expertise choose, 42, regarded incredibly chic for her look as she donned a polka dot mini dress that confirmed off her enviably toned legs

Completely satisfied household: Alesha has two daughters, Azura, seven, and Ananya, 17 months, with long-term companion Azuka Ononye, 40, who she has been relationship since 2012

Discussing parenting throughout lockdown, she stated: ‘I had a younger child nonetheless waking up, dwelling education a seven-year-old.

‘Whoever slept in the spare room received a good evening’s sleep and would do the house education – we had a system, it labored.

‘I am very blessed to have two daughters… The greatest testomony was she [Azura] stated when colleges have been re-opening, “Truly, mummy and daddy, I wish to keep dwelling and faculty with you”. Nailed it! It was exhausting.’

Alesha added: ‘I used to be so joyful when the faculties reopened. However the truth she had a good time.’

Discussing parenting throughout lockdown, she stated: ‘I had a younger child nonetheless waking up, dwelling education a seven-year-old. Whoever slept in the spare room received a good evening’s sleep!’

She added: ‘The greatest testomony was she [Azura] stated when colleges have been re-opening, “Truly, mummy and daddy, I wish to keep dwelling and faculty with you”. Nailed it!#

Alesha added that Google was a huge assist with homeschooling, quipping: ‘I simply discovered that Google is the most effective invention ever – ask Google or daddy.

‘They decide up on your power do not they? So we tried to make it as enjoyable as doable. We’re cool mother and father.’

The star additionally stated she needed to ‘get inventive in lockdown’ so she determined to arrange a wellness model referred to as Noble Blue.

Dishonest! Alesha added that Google was a huge assist with homeschooling, quipping, ‘I simply discovered that Google is the most effective invention ever – ask Google or daddy#

‘I am the founding father of the corporate, it is all the time been a lifelong dream. I studied sport, I needed to be a sport trainer. I’ve type of come again to my old flame [wellness].

We’re beginning with dietary supplements. My lifelong dream for the model is to be a one-stop store for wellness.’

‘We are likely to put our wants behind the queue, we have to begin placing ourselves first.’

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.