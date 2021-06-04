Alessandra Ambrosio looks chic in cinched blouse while shopping with son Noah in Brentwood

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrósio and her eight-year-old son Noah Phoenix went shopping collectively on the celeb-favorite Brentwood Nation Mart in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 39-year-old CAA Mannequin seemed chic in a cinched gray blouse with white pleated pants, matching purse, and sandals.

Lacking from Alessandra’s facet was her eldest baby, 12-year-old daughter Anja Louise.

Anja and Noah are Ambrósio’s youngsters with Re/Completed denim co-founder Jamie Mazur, whom she cut up from in 2018.

The 5ft9in brunette and her 40-year-old former fiancé by no means wed, however they have been collectively for a decade.

On Could 25, Alessandra went Instagram official with Wilhelmina Mannequin Richard Lee, whom she was first pictured canoodling in February at Nobu Malibu.

Lee marks Ambrósio’s first public romance since ending her two-year relationship with Alanui co-designer Nicoló Oddi final winter.

The previous Fyre Pageant paid promoter – who turned a US citizen on September 4 – continuously paperwork her glamorous, globe-trotting life-style for her 18M social media following.

On the profession entrance, Alessandra co-founded her second swimwear model GAL Floripa with her youthful sister Aline and finest pal Gisele Cória in March 2019.

Ambrósio – who retired her Victoria’s Secret ‘wings’ in 2017 – beforehand ran her eponymous swimwear line ále by Alessandra from 2014-2018.

Later in the day, Ambrosio was seen spending time with a bunch of her pals after ending up a visit to the fitness center.

The supermodel was seen sporting a black athletic tank high that uncovered a small portion of her immaculately toned tummy.

She paired her shirt with an identical cap that coated up a good portion of her normally free-flowing brunette hair.

The previous Victoria’s Secret Angel additionally wore a set of sunshine beige athletic leggings that clung tightly to her fantastically sculpted thighs and legs.

At one level, she was seen sporting a near-matching hoodie that she later eliminated after spending a time frame in the nice and cozy California solar.

She notably accessorized with a pair of fashionable spherical sun shades and a number of other different articles of bijou, and carried a small purse with her throughout the journey to the fitness center.

Ambrosio additionally wore a large white facial overlaying to maintain herself shielded from COVID-19 as she interacted with different folks.

