Alessandro Nivola put his foot down and won the role of ‘Many Saints’ anyway

The throbbing in the back of Alessandro Nivola’s head was increasing.

It was the fall of 2018 when he auditioned for the role of Dickie Moltisanti in “The Many Saints of Newark,” the “Sopranos” prequel, and “I was pretty sure I was onto something,” he said. Although he wasn’t sure what it was.

Then after lunch with series producer David Chase and the film’s director Alan Taylor, the entire script arrived and the stakes were shot through the roof. Dickie, it turned out, was the film’s protagonist, and Chase was told he could cast whomever he wanted. And word was that Chase wanted Nivola, who had not done a film of this magnitude in his nearly 25-year film career.

Then the beating started. “I’ve been down that road many times,” Nivola said, “and the number of disappointments I can’t count on 10 hands.”

So when a month went by without a resolution – the noise in his head so far impossible to ignore – he decided to put an end to his misery. “Call them,” he instructed his agents, “and tell them I’m out today if they don’t tell me.”