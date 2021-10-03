Alessandro Nivola put his foot down and won the role of ‘Many Saints’ anyway
The throbbing in the back of Alessandro Nivola’s head was increasing.
It was the fall of 2018 when he auditioned for the role of Dickie Moltisanti in “The Many Saints of Newark,” the “Sopranos” prequel, and “I was pretty sure I was onto something,” he said. Although he wasn’t sure what it was.
Then after lunch with series producer David Chase and the film’s director Alan Taylor, the entire script arrived and the stakes were shot through the roof. Dickie, it turned out, was the film’s protagonist, and Chase was told he could cast whomever he wanted. And word was that Chase wanted Nivola, who had not done a film of this magnitude in his nearly 25-year film career.
Then the beating started. “I’ve been down that road many times,” Nivola said, “and the number of disappointments I can’t count on 10 hands.”
So when a month went by without a resolution – the noise in his head so far impossible to ignore – he decided to put an end to his misery. “Call them,” he instructed his agents, “and tell them I’m out today if they don’t tell me.”
Four hours later, in the bathroom downstairs of the Chateau Marmont during a layover in Los Angeles, he learned that the dicky was his. She locked herself in a stall and cried, crying for relief and release for 10 minutes.
“You see, at some point you just have to put your foot down,” he told his men.
Only, he didn’t call. It was just his lucky day.
To listen to the 49-year-old Nivola, let us tell you that luck has created an illusion. But on a September afternoon at the Mulberry Street bar in Little Italy, she gave off the smell of a man swimming in it. Sleek in an unseasonably hot suit she wore to a photo shoot (her stylist walked away from her clothes), she radiated Dickie’s debonair charisma, which was less than most of her menacing edge. James Gandolfini, the original Tony soprano, was glowing in a poster overhead, but Nivola looked like a boss.
“The Many Saints of Newark” is adapted as Tony’s origin story, with Michael Gandolfini starring as the teenage version of his father’s iconic character. But the film belongs to Dicky, an explosive, tomcatting mobster — long dead when Tony legends him in “The Sopranos” — who somehow, despite his best efforts, turns a basically decent kid into a tormented mafia. managed to turn in the kingpin.
Chase wanted to make a respectable gangster movie. “So, Jimmy Gandolfini is no more,” he said in an interview, “but we wanted someone who was criminally intelligent and charismatic in his own way.”
Dicky is prettier, more handsome, more stylish than Tony. “But he’s taking exactly the same tone,” director Taylor said, “which is this combination of introspection and complete blindness and anger and regret.”
Nivola’s joining the “Sopranos” family actually began with her lazy prosecutor in “American Hustle,” which impressed Chase and made him wonder: “Who is this guy and where was he? Is.”
“So I kept him in mind,” Chase said, “and when this role came out, he seemed to me the perfect man for it.”
Nivola ticks the boxes: Italian American with an immigrant back story—his grandfather a Sardinian sculptor who settled in Manhattan’s downtown Bohemia during the war, his father a Harvard graduate and Brookings Institution fellow—and an innate understanding of the language.
“When it comes to Italian, curse words or otherwise,” Chase said, “he’s got the words and the tune.”
And Nivola—a Boston-born Yale man who spent most of his grade-school years in high school at Phillips Exeter Academy in rural Vermont and New Hampshire—had an eye. “On ‘The Sopranos’, I never went in that direction, but I thought, well, we can’t blame that guy for being handsome,” Chase said. “He’s really good, and I knew he could deliver the right level of awesomeness.”
Taking on those “Sopranos” colors, Nivola portrays a Jekyll and Hyde longing to be remembered for doing something noble, but dragged down by the impulsive violence that scares her too.
His interpretation was “pitch perfect, every beat,” which began with his audition scenes, said Taylor, who had to resist trying to recreate Nivola to his perfection when he actually began shooting.
Nivola has been bringing it up since the success of his film as Pollux Troy, Nicolas Cage’s terrorist’s weirdo brother in “Face/Off” in 1997. After which he essentially went undercover.
“I was always drawn to roles that allowed me to hide myself and immerse myself in some other kind of personality or behavior that felt like a disguise,” he said. “That has been the blessing and curse of my entire career so far.”
Nivola deftly shaped from character to character without any clear lines – the British frontman who beds a much older record producer in “Laurel Canyon” is drawn into a love triangle in Orthodox Jewish “Defiance”. , which is crazy sensei. The art of self defense. “
But at the same time, frustration over movies that flopped or didn’t even release, and a sense of entitlement when asked to prove themselves over and over again – didn’t that already? – Crippled nerves and gave rise to depression. Eventually he felt so uncomfortable auditioning in person that he called off altogether.
“My most successful friends are consistently positive,” Nivola quoted his wife, actor and director Emily Mortimer, and his friend Ethan Hawke. “I’m trying to be more like that but that’s not my nature.”
Then David O. Russell’s “American Hustle”. And after a humble seven-year break when he stopped auditioning but didn’t get the much-desired roles, he competed for the job.
Nivola began to reevaluate how he wanted to work, picking great directors over great parts. But Russell’s goofy style — writing a script and then shouting alternate lines to say to the actor between shoots — left Nivola completely out of control. So thrilling.
“It was a big turning point for me, where I left him completely,” he said. “And from that moment on, I really liked that feeling. I wanted to give to every director that I worked with that power.”
Whatever caused Nivola to hesitate or overthrow at first, Russell sees that drop in favor of a “spirited invention,” he wrote in an email. “I think he can do almost anything – he is fearless. He takes what I write and makes it his own. We trust each other, which gives risk and a lot of fun.”
“American Hustle” was also Nivola’s first film with Robert De Niro, whom he considers a mentor. “I mean, he can’t describe himself that way,” he said with a laugh, “but I insist.”
But it was seeing them in motion on “The Wizard of Lies”—De Niro as Bernie Madoff and Nivola as their son Mark—that influenced the way Nivola worked more than any other experience. He started learning his dialogues early so that he could separate himself from words. He started repeating phrases in between scenes like a reset, until he forgot that he was performing.
“It’s almost like he’s playing music instead of saying text,” Taylor said — even though it sends Dolly Crews dashing when she suddenly takes a scene back to the beginning. “Often what comes out of his third version is exactly what he aimed for, and it really, really works,” the director said.
In September, the day after the premiere of “The Many Saints of Newark” at the Beacon Theater, Nivola was true to form, if cautious. Critics from IndieWire, CNN and others slammed his performance with phrases such as “absolutely brilliant” and “riveting”.
“So far, these have been the best reviews I’ve ever had for my performance,” he wrote in an email, “I’m trying not to put too much or too little stock in them.”
But back on Mulberry Street, Nivola was informed that her shining moment didn’t fall out of the blue—not really. “I felt, to be honest, when this opportunity came, there was some intangible sense that something like this was cooking,” he said, pausing.
Yet, unlike Dickie, he was unwilling to bet on his future. “I would never think of this film as a success,” he said, “until I prove otherwise.”
