Alessia Cara’s Bouncy Ode to Single Life, and 12 more new songs

Spirit Excavation, larger ed. new J. The Cole song — which borrows the rhythm from Drake’s recent “Pipe Down” — battles familiar demons: Is he among the greatest of this generation? If he is then should he be worried? Or if he is supposed to? He assesses himself with an almost cold, frank look:

Maybe deep down, I’m afraid of my glow

So when you see me on the red carpet, I shudder

All terrified, afraid of judgment

And the thought of showing too much of my day is counterproductive

But Cole has traversed this territory enough to make it clear that internal reckoning is where he derives his strength, not the answer to any of those questions. He raps patiently and calmly. In the video, she is wearing Crocs (and not the cool ones). He seems quite comfortable. john carmanica

Vicki, ‘Can Do This Alone’ featuring Navy Blue