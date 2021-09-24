Alessia Cara’s Bouncy Ode to Single Life, and 12 more new songs
Alessia Cara writes clever, clever, elegantly melodious songs. Her new album, “In the Meantime”, features a lot of post-breakup dialectics, trying to balance loneliness and solitude against broken relationships; Much of the music leans retro towards neo-soul, reggae and bossa nova. But the album’s final track, “Apartment Song,” finds release unlikely, as Kara sings, “Ain’t got no lovers / But the color of the sky tonight is so good I don’t mind.” Sheer musicality is her way forward: a thumping two-chord groove that hints at “Genius of Love” leads her into her own wordless, delightful coda of a cappella harmonies. John Pareles
J. Cole, “Paradise EP”
Spirit Excavation, larger ed. new J. The Cole song — which borrows the rhythm from Drake’s recent “Pipe Down” — battles familiar demons: Is he among the greatest of this generation? If he is then should he be worried? Or if he is supposed to? He assesses himself with an almost cold, frank look:
Maybe deep down, I’m afraid of my glow
So when you see me on the red carpet, I shudder
All terrified, afraid of judgment
And the thought of showing too much of my day is counterproductive
But Cole has traversed this territory enough to make it clear that internal reckoning is where he derives his strength, not the answer to any of those questions. He raps patiently and calmly. In the video, she is wearing Crocs (and not the cool ones). He seems quite comfortable. john carmanica
Vicki, ‘Can Do This Alone’ featuring Navy Blue
Spirit Excavation, Junior Edition. The lyrical conceit that unites the verses of young New York rapper Vicki and Navy Blue (who also produced the dusty-loop gallop of one track) is unexpected and refreshing: “When I was born, my mama said that I don’t get hurt,” navy blue raps, and Vicki echoes the sentiment moments later. It is the humblest of brats, a statement of intent and a connection to the earth itself. carmanica
Coldplay and BTS, ‘My Universe’
Can K-Pop and Max Martin take Coldplay to 2020? that’s suspicious. Everyone in “My Universe,” crafted by a platoon of allies, is working so hard. The beat is booming and metronomic under Coldplay’s cosmic reverb; BTS raps and sings in Korean and English, while Chris Martin relies on astronomy and physics metaphors, promising “you are my universe” and praising “the infinity inside your eyes”. The track is smooth, careful and joyless. parallels
Charlotte Edgary and Bolise Pupul, ‘Thank You’
Bursting of eyelids, steady and Charlotte Edgary’s deadpan spoken words — “Thank you so much for taking the time to tell me this. It’s a real eye opener.” — Arrive at an old electro thump that mixed equations and blends It’s a deeply satirical salvo that will put an end to mansplaining, once and for all, in a better world.
DJ Lag, ‘Lucifer’ featuring Lady Doo
A jagged escape in hell, DJ Lag and Lady Doo’s “Lucifer” commands you to listen in a formal mode. DJ Lag is the pioneer of gqom, an electronic genre that originated in the township of Durban, South Africa. Here, accompanying them is Lady Do, a publisher of ampiano, home of the South African style, which has gone mainstream in recent years. On the lead single from Lag’s first full-length, tenebras synths, raving engines and ear-piercing sirens mesh in a presentation vision of the exciting future of South African electronic music. isabella herrera
Princess Nokia, ‘Boys Are From Mars’ Featuring Yung Baby Tate
Like a bold red lip, “Boys Are From Mars” is a sparkling rush of confidence. Princess Nokia and Yung baby Tate are particularly matched here, bouncing off each other in their untouched, unhurried manner during the three-minute ride. The production layers simple hi-hats, guitar licks, and Yung Baby Tate’s fluttering R&B melodies, the chorus like a soul-crushing snub: “I can’t come but you think you’re a genius,” they one of Let’s declare with a wink. herrera
Youngboy Never Broke Again, ‘Toxic Punk’
Youngboy Never Broke Again – who is currently in prison facing federal weapons charges – has just released a new album, “Honestly, Kentrell.” This is perhaps its cutest track, filled with passionate squeak-singing on scary, morbid guitars. carmanica
Arturo O’Farrill, “The Deep”
Composing the title suite “Dreaming in Lions” for his new album and Blue Note Records debut, pianist and composer Arturo O’Farrill drew inspiration from the Cuban Malpaso Dance Company and Ernest Hemingway. The novelist gives the suit its name (in “The Old Man and the Sea”, Hemingway’s Cuban heroes often dream of lions playing themselves on distant shores), and the dancers undoubtedly give this music their persuasive sway. had something to do with it. Working with his 10-piece Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, O’Farrill centers much of the suite’s tunes—such as “The Deep”—around a combination of melodic and rhythmic repetitions, crafting short phrases that he turns to. and can reconcile and build momentum. Everywhere. giovanni russonello
Theo Crocker, ‘Soul Call || ‘Vibration’
Trumpet is the first full track on Theo Crocker’s new album, “Blk2Life || A Future Past”, “Soul Call || . Is Vibrate,” a massive, stuttering original that served as a statement of millennial jazz identity. The influence of Jay Dilla and his jazz drummer followers – including Karrim Riggins and Chris Dave in particular – was all over the dragee beat. A subtle debt is owed to Christian Scott e Tunde Adjua, with his smoldering trumpet vocals and shrill melodies. “Soul Call || . After Vibrate,” Crocker and his band show the flexibility of that firm identification with a distinct guest artist (Ari Lennox, Wycliffe Jean, Iman Omari) on most of the album’s tracks. Russonello
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo D’Augustine, ‘You Give Death a Bad Name’
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo D’Augustine draw inspiration from the plots of the films on their new album, “A Beginner’s Mind”, and “You Give Death a Bad Name” is a zombie scenario: “He who was once dead is coming for you.” Is.” It is delivered not as a threat but as a meditative one, the soft twin-like voices of songwriters waving, hovering between guitar and piano, gathering instruments and other layers of vocals, while its lyrics – of death. Thoughts, contamination, American extravagance and mindless destruction – film has implications beyond entertainment. parallels
lotik, ’emergency’
The DJ and producer sings “E-mer-jen-cy” as the lotic synthesizer stutters and soars, and the bass tone tolls. A four-note keyboard motif runs through most of “Emergency”, and it’s equal parts foundation and prod, in a track that maintains suspense all the way to its final note. parallels
FPA, ‘The Loved One’
At first only the basic melody – acoustic guitar, then piano – accompanies FPA (Francis Priya Anjarsky) as she agonizes over someone she can only claim as “you are something of mine”. The background expands with continuous guitar, horns and whirring piano arpeggios. But his need never diminishes. parallels
