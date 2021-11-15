Alex Jones Guilty in Sandy Hook Defamation Suits

A Connecticut High Court has ruled in favor of the families of eight people killed in a 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. .

A judge in Connecticut ruled Monday that Mr. Jones was guilty by default of refusing to return court-ordered documents, including financial records. To the families of the 10 Sandy Hook shooting victims in Texas, Mr. The decision comes in the wake of three previous verdicts in Texas for four wins in four defamation lawsuits against Jones.

Mr Jones has for years spread the bogus theory that the shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six teachers was a government-led plot to seize American guns and that the families of the victims were “actors” in the scheme.

The Sandy Hook family says Mr Jones took advantage by spreading lies about the murder of his relatives. Mr Jones argued that for many years he had failed to establish sufficient records to substantiate his claims.