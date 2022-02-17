Alex Murdaugh, surviving son face 2 new lawsuits from boat crash victims



A pair of new lawsuits have been filed against suspended South Carolina attorney Alex Murdoch and others in connection with the deadly 2019 boat accident involving his slain son Paul.

Mallory Beach, 19, died in February after Murdoch’s boat capsized, which was driven by his son, and Paul was charged with three counts of criminal mischief for sailing under his influence.

Miley Altman and Morgan Dowty, who allege they were in a boat driven by an intoxicated Paul, died at WCSC Beach in Charleston when it crashed into a bridge near Paris Island on Tuesday. -Tv reported.

Alex Murdoch has been charged with embezzlement of more than 8.5 million

Dwight, according to the lawsuit, suffered injuries to his hands, fingers and permanent scars and deformities. Altman, according to his suit, suffered permanent injuries, in addition to injuries to his arm and other parts of his body.

Among those named in the lawsuit are Murdoch and his eldest son, Richard “Buster” Murdoch Jr., who allegedly gave Paul his driving license to buy alcohol under the legal age. This is Gregory M. Parker, Inc., also named the d / b / a Parker Corporation, a convenience store chain that has been accused of selling alcohol to minors, Greenville News reported.

The suit also names Murdoff’s two brothers, John Marvin Murdoch and Randolph Murdoch IV, as personal representatives of the property of Paul and his mother Maggie Murdoch, who were shot dead in June 2021 in the Murdoch family’s rural home. In Colton County.

The killings remain unresolved, and Alex Murdoch has denied any involvement. The mystery surrounding the boat accident and the murder puts the Mardau family in the international spotlight. Paul faced trial on charges related to the accident when he and his mother were found dead.

The new lawsuit alleges that Maggie spoke to an intoxicated Paul on the telephone the morning before the boat accident and failed to stop him knowing he was intoxicated “after paying for the alcohol he had previously drunk.” Paper report.

Prior to the accident, Maggie knew that Paul was drinking alcohol while driving the family vehicle, according to the lawsuit. She “liked” social media posts depicting her son drinking as a teenager, the lawsuit added.

South Carolina judge rejects Alex Murdoch’s request for 7 million bail reduction

The lawsuit alleges that Paul “refused to stop the boat at the request of passengers so they could get off safely,” Greenville News reported.

According to court documents, Altman and Dowty are seeking actual and punitive damages, costs and attorney fees.

Survivors of other boat accidents, beach boyfriend Anthony Cook and Altman’s boyfriend Connor Cook filed separate lawsuits last year, the Island Packet newspaper reported. Mallory Beach’s mother filed a false death lawsuit in 2019.