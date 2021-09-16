Alex Murdoff surrenders after making false attempt to murder himself: Latest Updates

The deaths of Mr Murdaugh’s wife and son prompted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to launch a new investigation into the deaths of Mrs Satterfield and Mr Smith. Police have not accused Murdaugh of wrongdoing in any case. Ms Satterfield’s son, aged 20, said this week that he had never received any money from the $505,000 settlement with Mr Murdoff over his mother’s death, and Mr Murdoff himself introduced him to the lawyer who represented them. matter.

The state police agency is also investigating claims by leaders of his family law firm that he misappropriated millions of dollars of client and surety money, which Murdoff’s lawyers have not denied. Earlier this month, the firm’s leaders told Murdoff that he would have to resign.

Police said that the next day, September 4, Mr. Murdog attacked one of his former clients, Curtis E. Smith, 61, to kill him on the side of a rural road. Mr Murdog was shot in the head, but suffered minor injuries and was discharged from hospital two days later. He told police at the time that he was shot by someone who stood next to him while he was changing a tyre, a story he now admits was false.

A few days after the shooting, Mr. Murdoff issued a vague statement apologizing to his family and co-workers, saying he would receive help for his addiction to oxycodone.

His lawyers said he had bought most of the oxycodone he took from Mr Smith, whose bond was set at $55,000 on Thursday morning, and who told the court the case was “nonsense”. Mr. Smith did not have a lawyer with him and said he was going to seek a public defender; Later on Thursday, he was released after filling the bond.

Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, said in a statement that agents will continue to work to bring justice to anyone involved in the various investigations that led to the murders of members of Murdoff’s family.