Alex Murdoff surrenders after making false attempt to murder himself: Latest Updates
Prominent South Carolina attorney, whose life was unraveled in the months following the murders of his wife and son, was arrested Thursday after he admitted to having staged his murder earlier this month, but He said he had no involvement in the murder of his family. .
Lawyer Alex Murdoff was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report, all crimes, in connection with a suicide plan, which his lawyers said was to ensure that his second son was a Could collect on $10 million life insurance policy.
In the Hampton County courtroom on Thursday, Murdoff wore a prison jumpsuit and cried behind a face mask, as one of his lawyers, Dick Harputlian, described his “fall from grace” in the wake of the deaths of his wife and son.
“The only violence he has been involved in is that he himself was to be killed,” Mr Harputalian told the court, adding: “The only person to whom he is a threat.”
A judge released Mr Murdoff without requiring him to forfeit any money, but ordered him to surrender his passport and sign an extradition waiver because he would remain at a rehabilitation center in another state where he became an oxycodone addict. seeking treatment. .
His lawyers said Mr Murdog was depressed by the loss of his family and was struggling to stop abusing painkillers when he devised a self-execution plan. He said he had a false belief that his insurance policy would not pay if his death was ruled a suicide.
The arrest of Mr. Murdoff, 53, is the latest twist in a series of surprising events in the rural South Carolina Lowcountry, where the Murdoff family has wielded power for more than a century – the first for more than eight decades at a regional prosecutor’s office. by leading. Three generations, and most recently through his family law firm.
In June, the murders of Mr. Murdoff’s wife, Maggie, and their college student son, Paul, sparked an intense investigation into Murdoff and three other deaths that had occurred near the family in recent years.
In 2015, a 19-year-old man, Stephen Smith, was found dead on the side of a road 10 miles from the Murdoff home, his death ruled a possible hit-and-run. In 2018, a longtime housekeeper for the Murdoff family, 57-year-old Gloria Satterfield, died in what was initially described as an accidental fall, but an autopsy was never performed. And, at the time he was killed, Paul Murdoff was alleged to have crashed a boat while drunk in 2019, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
The deaths of Mr Murdaugh’s wife and son prompted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to launch a new investigation into the deaths of Mrs Satterfield and Mr Smith. Police have not accused Murdaugh of wrongdoing in any case. Ms Satterfield’s son, aged 20, said this week that he had never received any money from the $505,000 settlement with Mr Murdoff over his mother’s death, and Mr Murdoff himself introduced him to the lawyer who represented them. matter.
The state police agency is also investigating claims by leaders of his family law firm that he misappropriated millions of dollars of client and surety money, which Murdoff’s lawyers have not denied. Earlier this month, the firm’s leaders told Murdoff that he would have to resign.
Police said that the next day, September 4, Mr. Murdog attacked one of his former clients, Curtis E. Smith, 61, to kill him on the side of a rural road. Mr Murdog was shot in the head, but suffered minor injuries and was discharged from hospital two days later. He told police at the time that he was shot by someone who stood next to him while he was changing a tyre, a story he now admits was false.
A few days after the shooting, Mr. Murdoff issued a vague statement apologizing to his family and co-workers, saying he would receive help for his addiction to oxycodone.
His lawyers said he had bought most of the oxycodone he took from Mr Smith, whose bond was set at $55,000 on Thursday morning, and who told the court the case was “nonsense”. Mr. Smith did not have a lawyer with him and said he was going to seek a public defender; Later on Thursday, he was released after filling the bond.
Mark Keel, chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, said in a statement that agents will continue to work to bring justice to anyone involved in the various investigations that led to the murders of members of Murdoff’s family.
“The arrest in this case is the first step in that process,” he said.
The South Carolina attorney general is prosecuting cases that fall out of the Murdoff investigation after the chief prosecutor in the area distanced himself because he worked closely with Murdoff’s father, who served as the previous chief prosecutor until 2006. had worked in.
